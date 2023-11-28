Controversial Kick streamer Destiny reads out N-word from chat message during recent livestream

Kick star Steven Kenneth Bonnell II, better known online as Destiny, has once again landed in hot water after reading out the N-word from a chat message on his latest livestream. The controversial content creator is known for his hot takes, and clips of him saying the slur, albeit not out of his own volition, have now gone viral all over social media.

The streamer, who recently got a lot of flak for being a descendant of plantation owners in Cuba, has a contentious history with the N-word. Readers who frequent the debate sections of Twitch and YouTube may remember him having quite a big feud with HasanAbi a few years ago over the ethics of non-African-American people saying the slur in private.

Note: This article mentions overt racism and features the use of the uncensored N-word. Reader's discretion is advised.

"We're not beating the allegations": Social media reacts as Destiny inadvertently says the N-word while streaming on Kick

Discussions on Destiny's livestreams frequently become political and heated. As mentioned before, the streamer has made a number of controversial statements about the usage of the N-word in the past. Regardless, it appears that a viewer tried to bait him into giving them a big reaction on his recent broadcast.

While the political commentator was reacting to a Jubilee video on YouTube, the viewer took to the chat to accuse him using the racial slur in the past.

Here are the exact words the content creator read from the chat that have caused an uproar on social media:

"(Reading a chat message) Um Destiny, you said n***a like one month ago."

After reading the message, he vehemently denied ever using the N-word:

"I would never even utter that disgusting f*cking word. I would never ever in any circumstance would I ever f*cking say that!"

However, clips of the incident immediately went viral on social media, particularly Reddit and X (formerly Twitter). The clip was also shared extensively on r/LivestreamFail.

Here are some general reactions to the clip, with many referencing the Kick star's past associations with the slur.

As mentioned earlier, Destiny is known for being contentious. Last year, he got a lot of backlash for his comment about "Black zoomer streamers" when he criticized Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed.