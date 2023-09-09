Who is Chargeyy? Kick streamer under fire for saying the N-word during NBA 2K24 livestream

A recent Chargeyy stream may have got the Kick content creator into hot water. During his most recent NBA 2K24 stream, the Australian streamer dropped the N-word, which was clipped and shared on Twitter not only by himself but by other viewers.

It’s not the last time this streamer has gotten himself into trouble due to his words - the content creator is, at this time, indefinitely banned on Twitch for previous actions taken on their platform.

However, Twitter users who viewed the clip were confused about why the streamer would post the clip himself and why he would blame it on watching another streamer. The replies to this moment were mixed, with about half finding it hilarious and the others mortified by the casual use of the N-word.

Fans react to Chargeyy using the N-word during Kick stream

Shortly after NBA 2K24 launched, Chargeyy, known for 2K gameplay, picked up the game and took to Kick. While most of his games were inoffensive, during one, he dropped the N-word while going up for a shot.

“Big shot n**a! Oh my God, I just said the n-word. No!”

The streamer didn’t deny that he said the word but suggested on Twitter that he needs to stop watching NadeGrinds streams. When another Twitter account, HaterReport, suggested it was for clout, Chargeyy admitted that he just generally said the word.

However, a few replies later, he treated the event as if it didn’t happen, when another person called him out. He also posted a “Follow me” gif from The Matrix in the thread where he posted his own mistake.

Not everyone was mad about it, though. Quite a few Twitter accounts found it funny or approved of what he said in that particular instance. While Chargeyy’s clip offended or upset some, not everyone felt the same.

Some thought it was comical, or at least weren’t upset by it, but there was a significant portion of quote tweets and replies to the clip that were baffled or furious that the streamer not only did it but uploaded it to Twitter himself.

Chargeyy’s past actions potentially led to permanent Twitch ban

Trigger warning: mention of threat and s*xual assault.

At this time, Chargeyy is still banned on Twitch. While it’s not 100% clear what caused it, it’s likely that it was his time on Adin’s blind date streams. During one of these streams, he made very suggestive comments toward a woman named Ivy.

When she rejected his advances, the now-banned Twitch content creator said she “didn’t have a choice.” This, on top of other moments from the stream, would lead to her leaving early. An often controversial streamer, this could have led to the content creator being permanently banned on the Amazon-owned platform.

As of this writing, Chargeyy is not banned on Kick for using the N-word during his most recent NBA 2K24 stream. He continues to create content on the platform alongside other creators like Adin Ross.