Fact Check: Did xQc say the N-word while playing Fortnite with IShowSpeed?

On November 15, 2023, Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" teamed up with prominent internet personality Darren "IShowSpeed" for the first time to play Fortnite. The unexpected collaboration was the talk of the town in the livestreaming community. However, one particular incident has garnered significant traction on social media platforms.

A nine-second video of Felix seemingly saying the N-word has been circulating on X (formerly Twitter). Upon hearing what the French-Canadian personality said, IShowSpeed exclaimed loudly, saying:

"Yo! You said it! Oh, no, I'm not tripping! Yo, no, no!"

Readers should note that xQc did not use the N-word; he instead cited the name of a popular Mukbang YouTuber, Nicholas "Nikocado Avocado."

Understanding the full context of the short clip featuring xQc that has gone viral on X

The aforementioned nine-second clip was taken from xQc and IShowSpeed's collaborative livestream, during which the Twitch streamer said the following:

"Man, bro (is) about to turn into f**king Nikocado Avocado, but Black. Holy s**t! Where are we going? We're going to the Pleasant Park."

IShowSpeed was taken aback by this and wanted to confirm what xQc said:

"Wait, what?! What did you say? Wait, no. What did you say? Wait, what the f**k did you just say?! Bro, did you say n***a? Bro, on god you said n***a. I heard some n***a. I heard n***a somewhere in that. I must be tripping."

Felix then clarified that he did not use the N-word, saying:

"You turned into, like, the Avocado guy. Do you know him or not? That is not what I said. That's not what I said."

A few moments later, the Ohio native inquired again whether xQc had used the racial slur, to which he replied:

"No, it's a guy. I think his name is Nikocado Avocado. Is that his name? Am I not saying it right?"

While the former Overwatch pro burst out laughing, IShowSpeed exclaimed:

"You just said n***a! You just said n***a!"

Netizens react to the streamers' clip

As mentioned earlier, the streamers' clip spread like wildfire on X. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent fan reactions from the discussion thread:

Some netizens were shocked to hear what xQc said in the short video. Meanwhile, X user @yinsalts commented that people were just hearing what they wanted to hear.