"People make jokes about how white my skin is" - xQc gives his take on Scarra's apology for making "terrible and offensive" joke

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" has shared his thoughts on the recent controversy surrounding OfflineTV (OTV) co-founder William "Scarra." For those unaware, Scarra went viral on X (formerly Twitter) after he was heard making a joke about OTV member Sydney "Sydeon's" complexion. On December 13, 2023, the former League of Legends pro apologized for using "terrible and offensive" words, tweeting:

"My words here were terrible and offensive. I tunneled so hard at making a specific joke that I ended up targeting an entire group of people in a mocking and distasteful way. I did not think about what I was doing and it was a terrible lapse of judgment for which I should definitely have known better."

xQc discussed the drama earlier today (December 14, 2023) and decided to share a "terrible take of the year" that would get him "canceled." He said:

"Nobody does anything when people make jokes about how white my skin is - it is always funny. It's always a good joke. It's whatever, dude."

"You cannot pick and choose because that makes you a hypocrite" - xQc comments on the controversy surrounding Scarra's joke

The discussion began at the 24-minute mark of xQc's recent Twitch livestream when he went over Scarra's apology. The French-Canadian streamer observed that some of his viewers didn't understand the gist of the controversy.

He responded:

"You don't get it? So, the joke references skin complexion because it's in the dark... because it's in the dark."

At that point, xQc shared his "terrible take of the year":

"All right, I'm going to say it. I'm going to say it, chat. Here it comes, the terrible take of the year, that will get me canceled in 2023 going to 2024. Here it comes, chat. I am in no position to be upset or not. I think it doesn't target me because I am not a victim of that sort of discrimination. Except when people say, 'Holy f**k, dude, you're white as a ghost!' I mean, nobody cares. Nobody bats an eye."

Timestamp: 00:24:05

After claiming that "nobody does anything" when people joke about "how white" his skin is, xQc added:

"If I want to be consistent with my takes over the years - if you justify a behavior for one, you will justify it across the board! You cannot pick and choose because that makes you a hypocrite. Okay? You are a hypocrite if you justify a behavior, and you pick and choose what is okay (and) what is not okay."

Sydeon has also responded to the controversy. In a series of social media posts on X, the content creator stated that she did not find Scarra's joke "funny" and that she explained to him why it made her "uncomfortable."