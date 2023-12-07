"Couldn't buy houses, cars" - xQc reveals he was prohibited from spending money while involved in legal battle with Adept

On December 7, 2023, Twitch and Kick sensation Felix "xQc" revealed more details about his legal battle with his ex-girlfriend Sammy "Adept." During the Just Chatting segment, xQc mentioned the leaks that came to light a few months ago. The French-Canadian personality then disclosed that the court had ordered him not to spend any of his money.

He elaborated:

"I don't think you guys understand. Like, some of you that didn't follow the f**king leaks and the f**king... all the f**king thing that we've been talking about over the months, like, this year - like, on paper, I had f**king court orders telling me that I wasn't able to spend any money. Like, couldn't buy clothes, couldn't buy gifts, couldn't buy houses, cars. Couldn't buy anything!"

"I did anyway, but not in that sense" - xQc opens up about the court order that restricted him from spending money during legal battle with Adept

xQc continued the conversation and stated that the court orders forbade him from sharing details about the situation. The former Overwatch pro further remarked that not being able to spend his money was a "big deal":

"Couldn't talk about anything. Couldn't spend money. Like, I think you need to understand - it's a big deal."

Claiming that the situation prompted him to "restructure everything," the 28-year-old said:

"Well, I did anyway, but not in that sense. Like, I ended up restructuring everything so that... it was different. But, I mean... because motherf**ker... if I'm going to earn something, I get the benefits from the fruits of that, motherf**ker! Like, I'm not, like, what the f**k?"

Timestamp: 00:06:05

xQc also revealed that he had a "bunch of companies," adding:

"Well, I mean, I only have LLC now. I have, like, a bunch of companies. I have, like, f**king... a bunch, all like, working together. Anyway, I'm not going to blame Texas law. It is what it is. It could've been anywhere. Okay?"

Fans react to the streamer's revelation

The Quebec native began opening up about his legal dispute with Adept on December 5, 2023, when he announced that he was "no longer in any significant battle."