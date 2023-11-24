"That was pre-drama"- xQc reveals personalized note that Pokimane sent to him along with Myna Snacks

On November 24, 2023, Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" reviewed Imane "Pokimane's" newly launched cookie lineup, Myna Snacks. Before trying the food for the first time, xQc revealed a personalized message that the streamer sent to him along with the product. While displaying the note to his audience, the French-Canadian personality read it out loud, saying:

"Hey, xQc! I hope you are well and that you'll love the cookies and lil gift! Poki."

Stating that the message was thoughtful, xQc jokingly remarked that he received it before the controversy surrounding Myna Snacks erupted. He said:

"Oh, wow! (The streamer reads the message) That's very thoughtful, very nice. Thank you! Guys, that was pre-drama. That was before all the liked tweets and whatever. You know what, chat? It's just part of the... no bad blood, chat."

"I feel bad, like a tiny bit" - Fans react to Pokimane's personalized message for xQc amid the Myna Snacks controversy

Pokimane has been in the headlines ever since she entered the food industry on November 14, 2023, with the launch of Myna Snacks. While the initial reception was pretty positive, some netizens on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that it was a "rebrand" of an already available product called the Toatzy Midnight Mini Cookie.

The controversy surrounding Myna Snacks reached a boiling point on November 19, 2023, when the OfflineTV co-founder responded to a Twitch chatter who expressed dissatisfaction with the $28 price tag, saying:

"I've got to say this one last time - it makes my brain go boom when people are like, 'Oh, my god! $28 for cookies?!' It's four bags. That's $7 a pack. I know math is hard when you're an idiot. But, if you're a broke boy, just say so."

The "broke boy" remark went viral on the internet, with the 27-year-old receiving a lot of flak for her response. She eventually apologized on November 20, 2023, stating that her comments were "100% intended to be a joke."

xQc has also been a part of the drama. On November 22, 2023, the former Overwatch pro discovered that Pokimane had liked some of Kacey "Kaceytron's" tweets. In one of these posts, Kaceytron wrote that the Moroccan-Canadian personality had received "way more hate" for insulting a "lone troll harasser" than xQc did for what he had done in the past.

She tweeted:

"xQc grossly poor shamed people multiple times… Pokimane insulted a lone troll harassing her in her chat. Pokimane has gotten way more hate from exclusively men even though what xQc did was repeated on multiple occasions and a way worse offense. I wonder why that is."

As mentioned earlier, xQc recently revealed Pokimane's personal message to him, which she sent along with a pack of Myna Snacks. Here's what the community on the Elon Musk-owned platform had to say about it:

Timestamp: 01:20:30

During the same livestream, xQc reviewed Myna Snacks. According to him, the Vitamin D-enforced food product "doesn't taste like much." He went on to say that the cookie tasted like an Oreo "but worse."