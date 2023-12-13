What did Scarra say? OfflineTV co-founder apologizes for making "terrible and offensive" joke

A recent IRL stream of Offline TV and William “Scarra” featured a joke at the expense of Sydney “Sydeon” that some on social media found offensive. This led to a few members off the stream opening up about the moment and apologizing for how they reacted at that moment - In particular, William, who made the joke, and QuarterJade, who laughed at it. Some viewed it as a harmless goof, while others on social media feel like comedy like that has no place in modern society.

Scarra admitted he spoke to Sydney about it, and realized that as a streamer with a massive, impressionable audience, he needed to do better about the things he said. While not every viewer on social media agreed with the statement, the former League of Legends pro stated that he would do better.

Scarra apologizes for “terrible and offensive” joke at Sydeon’s expense

Sydeon's tweets where she responded to the recent stream clip (Image via Sydeon/X.com)

Scarra, Co-founder of Offline TV, was part of an IRL stream featuring the Offline TV cast, and while driving, the lights in the car were turned off out of nowhere. After a moment, the former League of Legends pro would make a joke he later found himself regretting:

“What the hell? Now she looks like Sydney.”

This prompted Jodi “QuarterJade” to laugh, which she would admit later was out of awkwardness, and not that she found the joke to be particularly funny. The streamer wanted to speak about it to hold herself accountable for laughing at the offensive joke.

Scarra himself released a statement later that apologized, calling his own words “terrible and offensive”. The streamer said he wasn’t thinking about what he was doing or saying and only tried to be funny:

“After talking to Sydney, I realized that making jokes like these especially in spaces with more impressionable viewers might make others think it’s okay to further alienate groups of people. I definitely did not understand how my words could be additionally harmful, especially in this way.”

Many would accept the streamer’s apology immediately. Others, however, saw people that were upset and called them “soft”, while more still weren’t shocked to hear a League of Legends player speak like this.

Social media responds to Scarra’s apology

Quite a few netizens accepted the apology, though some feel it’s unfair for a minority to have to explain why jokes like this are uncalled for. One reply in particular was an interesting one - Cheeseburger, famous for his time wrestling in Ring of Honor.

There were also people who felt like the joke’s worst crime was not being funny or that it was unfortunate that Scarra even had to apologize in the first place. Several people said it was nothing and that if people were upset by it, they were “soft”. One X.com user simply chalked it up to Scarra being a League of Legends player, since the game has a community well-known for toxicity.

Scarra made his apology and stated he would do better to ensure that he doesn’t say things that will be harmful to impressionable young viewers in the future. While not everyone was offended by the joke, it was clear that Sydeon did not appreciate it.