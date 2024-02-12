"We never dated" - Demisux opens up about her relationship with Adin Ross amid cheating allegations

Kick streamer Demisux has spoken out about her relationship with Adin Ross amid a recent controversy. For those out of the loop, on February 12, 2024, rumors circulated on X, claiming that Demisux had cheated on Adin Ross. The 23-year-old eventually addressed the situation on his X Community, Adin Loyals, claiming to have found out "the truth."

His post reads:

"Silky and I spoke for an hour this morning. Before s**t got posted. He told me the truth and told me everything I needed to know. I appreciate you, Silky... leave Silky, Saleen, and ex, and everyone in the house out of it, they had nothing to do with it. They helped me because I was under the impression the person was with her mom."

He continued:

"The hurt feeling I have has nothing to do with them. It's got everything to do with the other person, though, I just pray for them and with them nothing but the best. I'm fr (for real) hurt. S**t's crazy."

Demisux responded to the cheating allegations during a livestream earlier today, saying she and Adin Ross were "not dating." She elaborated:

"I have nothing to say. Literally, nothing to say... besides the fact that... what's done in the dark comes to light. Like, literally! Okay, everyone saying I cheated - we were not dating. We never dated. We never were dating. I literally don't understand why people think I cheated. We were not dating."

Adin Ross' post about the matter (Image via @DramaAlert/X)

"I'm a dumb b**ch and I lied" - Demisux addresses alleged cheating on Adin Ross amid recent controversy

Continuing the conversation, Demisux said the "only bad thing" she did was to lie about her whereabouts. She said:

"I went to my [unintelligible] to hang out with Saleen. That is a 100% fact. The only bad thing I did was lie about where I was. I could have just told the truth and we wouldn't be here today."

Expand Tweet

Explaining why she lied about the situation, Demisux added:

"But, I'm a dumb b**ch and I lied because I was... scared of, like... just messing everything up, and I f**king lied."

This isn't the first time Adin Ross and Demisux's relationship has gone viral on X. On January 9, 2024, the Florida native abruptly ended his livestream, claiming he had severed ties with Demisux. He also stated that fans would not see the two on livestream "ever again."