"Just to be some f**king stupid dumb a*s joke?" - Demisux opens up about alleged fallout with Adin Ross

Demisux has opened up about what happened during Kick streamer Adin Ross' livestream on January 9, 2023. In a 46-second clip shared on X, Demisux stated that she left the Florida native's broadcast to "do her own thing" after the segment on his channel ended. She elaborated:

"...It's whatever. I left the stream and I was like, 'I'm just going to go stream now and I'm just going to do my own thing,' because this is over. That was a good segment. Swag, peace, crazy, cool!"

Demisux then claimed that Ross' Kick chat continued "trolling" her even after she left the stream. She added:

"Then I left... and then, homies just wanted to continue trolling after I already got trolled by the whole f**king chat. And, I was just like, 'Bro, what is the point of me being here? Like, just to be some f**king stupid dumb a*s joke?' So then, I was just like, 'F**k it! I'm going to go. I'm going to leave. I'm going to go home.' I wasn't, like, mad or anything. I was just like, 'Okay, can I just leave?' And then, I left."

"She's not wrong" - Fans react to Demisux's explanation of what happened on Adin Ross' livestream that led to their alleged fallout

Demisux's explanation has received significant traction on X. User @Kick_Clipz wrote that the "truth was out there":

On the other hand, several netizens believed that the Kick streamers' situation was "scripted":

X user @xCryptoGamer shared their thoughts by writing:

"She's not wrong, Adin has a lot of maturing to do if he wants to be in a relationship."

What did Adin Ross say about the situation?

Adin Ross abruptly ended his livestream on January 9, 2024. Upon his return, he disclosed that he and Demisux had seemingly cut off ties. Asserting that he would keep his friendships and relationships private, the 23-year-old remarked:

"I just think that any relationship that I genuinely care about, whether it's a friendship or relationship, whatever the f**k it is, I'm just keeping it off the internet bro. The problem is - y'all always will figure it out anyway."

The Kick ambassador went on to say that he "fumbled" and that his viewers would not see him with Demisux "ever again."