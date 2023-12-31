"Top streamers do not like him" - Adin Ross goes off at N3on, alludes they're no longer friends

Kick star Adin Ross has spilled the beans about his friendship with fellow content creator Ragnesh "N3on." During a recent livestream, Ross claimed he provided "blueprints" for N3on by introducing him to relevant individuals in the content creation space. While asserting that the Indian-American streamer "killed 80%" of the opportunities, he remarked:

"I put out so many blueprints for him, right? And, I've introduced him to so many people. He's only killed... 80% of the people that I would - like, bro, can I give you an example? Like - I'm not trying to speak on it, but the top streamers do not like him."

"He hangs out with people who have tried to ruin me" - Adin Ross discusses his friendship with N3on, explains why the bridge between them has been "burnt"

Adin Ross continued the conversation, claiming that "top streamers" seemingly do not want to be associated with N3on. He elaborated:

"If they see him, they're going to - they told me, 'Adin, if I see him, I'm going to go into s**t!' Because they talked about his... he has already made it super weird by just trying to play this role."

The indefinitely banned Twitch personality went on to say that N3on hangs out with those who have "tried to ruin" him:

"And then, he hangs out with people who have tried to ruin me and bury me, and do things to f**k up my group and things. There's no going back from that, bro. Like, that is some real... that's bulls**t!"

Expand Tweet

Stating that his community has been watching N3on's content "for years," Ross said:

"And, it's not no ego s**t. But, that's just the truth. My community have been watching N3on for years, bro. And, it's just like, there's no going back from that, bro... truthfully."

The 23-year-old's associate responded to his sentiments by stating:

"How can you say there's no going back? Then, that means, you're doing the same thing he's doing. You're burning the bridge."

At this point, Ross remarked that the bridge between him and N3on had been "burnt," arguing that the situation was "different":

"But, it's a different situation, bro. Becuase, the bridge is already burnt. Does that make sense?"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

X (formerly Twitter) user @clippedszn's post featuring Adin Ross' statements about N3on has garnered significant traction. Here's what netizens had to say about it:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

X user @Glorify_ wondered who were the "top streamers" that Adin Ross was referring to. Meanwhile, another fan wrote that N3on "has to rebuild the bridge."