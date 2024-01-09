“You’re not gonna see me on stream with her ever again” - Adin Ross claims he and Demisux have allegedly broken up

Kick streamer Adin Ross shared on his livestream today (January 9, 2024) that he seems to have ended his relationship with fellow streamer and friend Demisux. It's worth noting that the two have been making frequent joint appearances, leading to speculations about a potential romantic relationship, although Adin has yet to confirm this officially.

It looks like the chapter of their friendship has come to a close, as Adin spilled the beans on his livestream that he and Demisux won't be singing from the same sheet anymore. He said:

"You’re not gonna see me on stream with her ever again."

"I fumbled" - Adin Ross on his relationship with Demisux

Adin Ross and Demisux have been hitting the streaming scene together, and things escalated to the point where Demisux even made a pitstop in Miami, Adin's hometown.

Despite their streaming endeavors together, Adin's community hasn't been the most receptive to Demisux, potentially creating a stumbling block in their friendship. Speaking about his present equation with her, Adin said:

"I got nothing to give a f**k about. I am already annoyed as it is but if y'all (chat) wanna make this harder, then I don't give a f**k, bro. I didn't just endstream for no f**king reason. I didn't do any bullsh*t for no f**king reason, and that's that."

Adin Ross further added that moving forward, he will keep his relationships away from the internet's eye. He said:

"I just think that any relationship that I genuinely care about, whether it's a friendship or relationship, whatever the f**k it is, I'm just keeping it off the internet bro. The problem is y'all always will figure it out anyway."

He later added:

"I made sure she (Demisux) went to the airport and that was that. I fumbled, I guess I fumbled, bro. That s*cks but that's life. It is what it is."

What did the fans say?

The clip was quickly shared on X, garnering quite a few reactions from the online community. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans give their take on Adin's recent speech about his so-called break up with Demisux (Image via X/Liutauras)

Adin Ross and Demisux's last on-stream encounter took a sour turn, as the streamer requested her to depart for the airport that very moment, even though it was at 1 am.