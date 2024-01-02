"That kiss was not supposed to happen": Adin Ross clarifies relationship with Demisux a day after kissing her on stream

Controversial streamer Adin Ross made headlines following a recent Kick stream with fellow streamer and alleged girlfriend Demisux. A clip from the stream went viral in which Adin explained that the kiss between the two on New Year's Eve was not supposed to happen. He also mentioned that Demi wasn't supposed to be on his stream that night, either:

"She wasn't actually supposed to come on stream and that kiss was not supposed to happen. It was the most awkward thing ever. But, the good news is she did sign the NDA last night."

Adin Ross described the moment between himself and Demi as "awkward." The streamer also asserted that he and Demi were just friends. He argued that just because they were in the same vicinity doesn't imply dating and that they stayed in different rooms:

"You guys just think guy and girl, they're together for a second and that automatically means they done sh*t. Bro, yes she slept in another room, okay? And I just slept in another room. And we're friends."

Expand Tweet

"So weird & forced": Users and fans react to Adin Ross and Demisux kiss to start the New Year

The content creator hosted a 2024 New Year's stream with IShowSpeed on his Kick channel. During the broadcast, the latter asked Adin to close his eyes and surprised him by inviting Demisux. As midnight struck, he also asked Adin and Demi to kiss for the New Year and said it would make his day. When the two hesitated, he asked them to kiss each other on the cheek.

This clip went viral on social media and was posted by the Adin Live YouTube channel and the popular X account Kick Clips.

Expand Tweet

Many X users commented on the clip. One user said that the kiss felt forced and that Demi didn't even talk to Adin:

Expand Tweet

Here are more reactions from the popular X tweet.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Adin Ross recently got involved in a feud with N3on's girlfriend Sam Frank, following her comments regarding Demisux.