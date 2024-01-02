"Just a blob of fat under there" - Kick star Adin Ross fat-shames N3on's girlfriend Sam Frank 

Kick star Adin Ross targeted former friend and now adversary "Rangesh" N3on's girlfriend Sam Frank and fat-shamed her while reacting to a clip. This comes after Sam allegedly dissed Adin's girlfriend Demisux for wearing baggy clothes, calling her a "hobo."

Fans of Adin directed the star to react to a clip of Sam, wherein she was sitting with N3on and had stated that she would not dress like a "hobo" since she was in Paris. Even though he recognized initially that she may not have been talking about Demi, he still went on to say:

"It's like, why wear revealing clothing when you don't even have a body to begin with, you know? It's just a blob of fat under there."

"Would rather a wifey type girl that wears non-revealing clothing" - Adin Ross throws shade at N3on's girlfriend Sam Frank

Even though Adin Ross and Rangesh "N3on" collaborated heavily at one point in time and were even close friends, the two have found themselves locking horns in the recent past. They had a fallout over Rangesh's new girlfriend, Sam Frank, who Adin Ross believed was using Rangesh for financial gain.

This disagreement between Rangesh and Adin led to Adin eventually unfollowing Rangesh on November 15, 2023, and the two stopped being friends from then on.

The latest development came in a stream on January 2, 2024, as Adin reacted to the clips recommended by his fans on Discord. One clip was linked by fans who suggested that it involved Sam Frank throwing shade at Adin's girlfriend, Demisux, for wearing baggy clothes.

The clip showcases Sam sitting with N3on and talking to the audience, stating:

"Sorry, I don't want to dress like a hobo. What the f**k? I'm in Paris."

Watching the stream initially, Adin had his doubts about whether Sam was actually referring to Demi but proceeded to make certain comments about her regardless:

"I don't think- I don't think she's talking about... I mean, look, I gotta see more context of the clip, but.. she is? Well, whether it's out of context or not, I'ma be honest, I would rather a wifey type girl that wears non-revealing clothings because she has self-respect for herself and doesn't p*mp herself out on Onlyf*ns, who shows her whole naked body off to men and hires little Indians to basically talk to them."

Fans react to Adin going off on Sam Frank

Many netizens believed that Adin's statement was a result of the "new wave," which is to say something related to N3on for views. Others stated that Adin was "starving for attention":

Some users pointed out the fact that Adin fat-shamed Sam during his rant against her:

Adin Ross recently talked about the repercussions of his fallout with Rangesh and stated that most top streamers dislike Rangesh. In terms of his relationship with him, Adin said that the bridge between him and N3on had been burnt and that there was "no going back."