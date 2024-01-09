"He called them on himself": Social media reacts as Adin Ross gets "papped" with a girl in Miami

Fans of Kick streamer Adin Ross were highly amused after clips of him and a girl; presumably his supposed partner Demisux, were papped outside a restaurant in Miami. Clips of the incident were shared on social media, where he could be seen rushing in as the paparazzi clicked away, with fans wondering whether the whole scene was staged or whether live streamers have become so famous for being papped by conventional media.

While the content creation industry and live streaming have grown exponentially over the last few years, especially during the pandemic, most viewers thought the whole incident was staged. After clips started gaining traction on X (formerly Twitter), one user wondered whether the Kick streamer had called the paparazzi on himself:

"He def called them on himself"

Others defended Ross, with one person claiming that the location was Carbone, a famous eatery in Miami that attracts celebrities and that the paparazzi were probably there anyway.

Adin Ross seemingly spotted papped while he was out in Miami

Adin Ross is a prolific live streamer who currently uses, almost exclusively, the relatively new platform Kick. Having been embroiled in several controversies over his career, he started his career on the Amazon-owned Twitch but is currently serving an indefinite ban after breaking its terms of service. At the last TwitchCon in Las Vegas, he had to be removed by security after he entered the convention center due to his banned status.

However, Adin has seemingly remained quite popular on the new platform, with tens of thousands of loyal fans who regularly tune in to watch his broadcasts. Unlike most streamers who play video games, Ross's streams are varied and mostly focus on interacting with other creators, random strangers, and fans on the internet, and IRL streams where and his crew take to the streets of Miami.

At the time of the ban, he had over 7.2 million followers on Twitch, and his main YouTube channel, Adin Live, has 4.09 million subscribers. Adin Ross is also known for interacting with celebrities, having become quite close with the popular Canadian rapper Drake over the last year. Both regularly gamble on Kick's parent online casino website called Stake, and Drake recently rented out a whole Dave & Busters for Adin Ross' birthday.

Here are a few more reactions to the Kick streamer getting seemingly papped during his night out in Miami.

Live streaming has become a huge industry in the entertainment sector. Last year, the news of xQc's contract with Kick, which was approximately $100 million for two years, made shockwaves around the internet, with many expressing their disbelief at the amount.