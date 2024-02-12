"People come and go, I get f**ked over a lot": Adin Ross breaks silence over cheating allegations against Demisux

Adin Ross recently talked about the state of his relationship with Demisux after allegations of her cheating on him with an ex went viral on social media. The two appear to have been together for a while since the incident came out, and the Kick streamer addressed it live while streaming from a bus. Adin appeared to make general statements about people being trash and thanked his fans and friends for having his back.

Demisux was accused of lying about having lunch with parents after social media posts made on Instagram and Snapchat were shared on X by Adin Ross fans claiming that she was hanging out with her former boyfriend instead. It appears that Ross ended his relationship soon after.

He addressed the situation in the recent livestream:

"Okay listen, so look, bro. I am about to be honest with you all, bro. Nothing I can say or do, I am just going to take the high road out of here. Um, people come and go, I get f**ked over a lot. People are f**king trash, straight up and that's just life."

"Adin gave her everything": Fans react to Adin Ross talking about the Demisux situation

Adin Ross is one of the most popular livestreamers on Kick, with tens of thousands of viewers regularly tuning in to watch his broadcasts. Known for hosting celebrity guests and gameshows with fellow creators, his relationship with fellow content creator Demisux had already been strained, with Ross claiming they had broken up last month.

However, this time, it appears that things are final after clips of Demisux allegedly lying to him went viral. Adin appeared very much affected by it, but in his statement, he noted that people "come and go" and that he is thankful for having a good set of friends. He also said that he knew he would get trolled after the accusations surfaced, saying:

"That's why I have a very good set of people, crew around me and that's about it. And I appreciate you guys. 'Cause, it is what it is, bro. Can't do s**t about it. You guys can laugh all you want, you got c**ked, she got f**ked."

Adin Ross went on to give his take on the situation, stating that despite the supposed cheating accusations, he was not going to bad-mouth anybody, including Demisux. However, he acknowledged that he did feel "some type of way" about it:

"Now look, I'll be honest. I know you all are going to hit me with the we told you gang, we told you. I know, bro, and you all know best all the time, so. I appreciate you guys, bro. I am not going to bad-mouth anybody. I don't care. Obviously, I feel some type of way..."

Fans were naturally very distraught at the news. Here are some reactions to the clip from social media:

It is unclear whether the Kick streamers were in a serious relationship, but the way Adin Ross has been reacting on camera does make it seem that the incident had quite an effect on him.