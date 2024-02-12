"Bro's hurting": Fans react as Adin Ross tells community to leave Silky, Demisux, and Saleen alone amid cheating allegations

A post from Adin Ross made in the Adin Loyals community on X advising people not to target Silky, Saleen, and others involved in the alleged Demisux cheating controversy has been going viral. Fans have had numerous reactions to the post, where the Kick streamer talked about his hurt feelings for the first time in public after various posts called his rumored girlfriend out for lying to him.

For context, Adin and Demisux have been in a sort of a relationship for months, having kissed on camera even. However, a few posts by his fans have recently claimed that she lied to him about going to her parents but allegedly hung out with her former boyfriend and Twitch streamer Silky.

Supporters of Adin Ross have expressed disappointment at the news, with one fan writing:

"Bro's hurting fr ..."

"The hurt feeling I have": Adin Ross opens up about the Demisux cheating allegations

Earlier today, various posts on X started gaining traction among the fans after they claimed that Adin Ross's girlfriend had lied to him about meeting her parents. Sharing clips from Instagram and Snapchat, many claimed she was hanging out with fellow streamers such as Saleen, including her former boyfriend Silky.

This led to many calling her out and claiming that she was cheating on Adin. While not much more has been given as evidence, it did seem that the Kick streamer does not have a relationship anymore, especially after Ross talked about it on his stream, indicating that people are trash.

Regardless of what had happened, Adin Ross made a post on the X community Adin Loyals where he called on his fans to leave the people involved alone. He also noted that Silky had talked with him before the viral posts claiming Demisux had cheated, writing:

"Silky and I spoke for an hour this morning. Before sh*t got posted. He told me the truth and told me everything I needed to know. I appreciate u silky... Leave Silky, Sallen and ex and everyone in the house out of it they had nothing to do with it."

He also announced that the other streamers had been very helpful in uncovering what had happened and talked about how he was under the impression that Demisux was with her mother and that he was hurt but wished everyone well:

"They helped me because I was under the impression the person was with her mom. The hurt feeling I have has nothing to do with them. It's got everything to do with the other person tho I just pray for them and wish them nothing but the best. I'm fr hurt shi*s crazy"

Here's how his fans reacted after Adin Ross's now-deleted post garnered attention on social media.

A few days ago, another Kick streamer, N3on, broke up with his girlfriend, Sam Frank, soon after a screenshot of her allegedly cheating on him went viral.