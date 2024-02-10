QTCinderella banned on Twitch amid the "ad farming" controversy

Streamer Blaire "QTCinderella" has been banned on Twitch following the recent controversy surrounding "ad farming." For context, the streamer set up a new 24/7 stream channel to gather funds for her upcoming Streamer Awards 2024 event. However, the issue arose when she urged her fans to open a separate tab and mute it to boost her watch time, allowing them to support her without actively watching.

The streaming community has heavily criticized this move. Amid the controversy, Twitch has decided to ban both her main channel, which boasted 953K followers, and her most recent channel, QTEvents:

Twitch bans streamer after recent controversy (Image via X/Streamer Bans)

QTEvents was also banned after the drama (Image via X)

What is the controversy surrounding QTCinderella?

On February 9, 2024, Twitch streamer QTCinderella took to Twitter to reveal her financial shortfall leading to her Streamer Awards 2024 event. In response, she launched a new channel in an attempt to secure additional funds.

Streamer launches new 24/7 stream channel (Image via X)

While the streamer may have considered her actions innocuous, many have pointed out that she was essentially exploiting the platform and advertisers by encouraging fans to open her stream in a muted tab without actually watching it. For example, this X user criticized her actions by stating:

"How in the world is this moron openly trying to scam @Twitch with her stream description?"

Streamer called out for her actions (Image via X)

What did QTCinderella say about the suspension?

Despite the controversy surrounding QTCinderella and the so-called "ad farming" issue, she claims that the ban was due to an entirely different reason altogether. She revealed that one of the clips on her 24/7 stream on QTEvents depicted nudity. She wrote:

"Before you guys say I told you so... it was a p*nis."

Streamer reacts to the suspension (Image via X)

A similar reason was also cited by her boyfriend and fellow streamer Ludwig Ahgren. He stated that an unsavory Omegle clip unexpectedly appeared at an inopportune moment (also that Omegle is not allowed on Twitch anymore):

"She got banned for showing an Omegle clip on her 24/7 channel (Omegle is banned on twitch now)."

Ludwig weighs in on the suspension (Image via X)

Currently, both of QTCinderella's channels are inaccessible to the community. However, based on previous trends, this is likely a temporary ban and, hence, could be lifted well before the Streamer Awards 2024, which are scheduled to be broadcast live on her channel.