"Deflecting away from the issue entirely" - Fans react as QTCinderella responds to backlash over recent controversy

The Twitch community has weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding Twitch streamer Blaire, known as "QTCinderella." The Los Angeles-based streamer recently unveiled a new channel called QTEvents. She encouraged her followers to open the stream and mute the tab, allowing her to accumulate watch time and, consequently, ad revenue:

QTCinderella disclosed that she required additional funds to support the upcoming Streamer Awards 2024 show. However, this move has sparked a deluge of criticism, with many alleging that she is merely exploiting the platform. In reaction, the streamer posted a sarcastic retort:

Response to the above post was naturally mixed. One user wrote:

"Nice job deflecting away from the issue entirely."

QTCinderella's new channel garners fresh controversy

Twitch streamer QTCinderella seems to have stirred up a hornet's nest. Her new strategy for generating revenue for the upcoming Streamer Awards 2024 hasn't been well-received by everyone. For example, X user Jstlk (@Jstlk_) posted a critique:

Another user, Tyler (@I_AM_WILDCAT), revealed that Blaire's actions are considered bannable on YouTube:

Another user said:

QTCinderella responded to the criticism, stating that she didn't believe it was harming anyone but acknowledged that her original message may have been a bit too candid:

"I do agree that the description is too aggressive and I thought muting the tab was a meme."

She has also revealed that this year, she will not be profiting from the event. She might even incur losses. She plans to scale down the event next year.

Fellow Twitch streamers have also weighed in on the situation. For example, Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" criticized some individuals who have been resorting to abrasive language in response to the criticism against QTCinderella.

The Streamer Awards 2024 is scheduled to go live on February 17, 2024, at 3 PM PST/5 PM CST/6 PM EST. It will be livestreamed on the streamer's main channel rather than her new 24/7 streaming channel.