“It makes them look bad” - Asmongold criticizes streamers for voicing displeasure with netizen's comments amid QTCinderella controversy

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" shared his take on the recent controversy surrounding Blaire "QTCinderella." For context, QTCinderella is set to host the Streamer Award show and has launched a new Twitch channel, QTEvents, for 24/7 streaming. In the announcement post on X, she requested that fans keep the channel in the background while muting the tab to allow her to generate ad revenue. However, this move has sparked considerable criticism.

Some members of QTCinderella's community have expressed strong opinions against her critics. For instance, @fanfan responded to a critic on X:

Fanfan uses the "R-word" to respond to the critic (Image via X)

Asmongold has also responded to this, expressing that it's not a good approach for these streamers to resort to using abrasive language in their arguments:

"It makes them look bad."

"What the f**k is this?" - Asmongold shares his take on the QTCinderella controversy

Asmongold, one of the seasoned streamers in the community, has given his take on the ongoing controversy involving QTCinderella. QTCinderella's launch of a new channel called QTEvents, aimed at raising funds through ad revenue, has raised eyebrows as some see it as her trying to make a quick buck. However, there has also been an outpouring of support for her.

Zack noticed that some comments made against QTCinderella's critics have crossed the line. He called out streamers such as Kaceytron and Fanfan for their responses:

"I think it is a really bad look, and then I don't necessarily even agree that it is a bad thing for her to do this but when all of the other streamers like Kaceytron, Cinna, like Fanfan, they all call him 'r*tarded,' 'loser freak,' it's like, what the f**k is this?"

(Timestamp: 02:09:34)

He added:

"It's just so vitriolic and aggressive, that I think that it just makes them look bad. It does and am I wrong about this?."

Fans react to Asmongold's take on the situation

Asmongold's criticism against the streamers for not coming up with any constructive criticism or response to the initial call-out has generated a lot of reactions among the streaming community. Here are some of them:

Comment byu/notregular from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/notregular from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/notregular from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/notregular from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/notregular from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/notregular from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/notregular from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/notregular from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

The Streamer Awards 2024 is set to premiere on February 17, 2024, at the following times: 3 pm PST, 5 pm CST, 6 pm EST, 12 am BST, and 4:30 am IST. Nominations for the event are now closed. The event will be livestreamed on QTCinderella's main channel.