QTCinderella reveals people rejected Streamer Awards Nominations to avoid getting hate while discussing the Kyedae controversy

While discussing the hate that Kyeadae received after winning the Best Valorant Streamer award at the Streamer Awards, QTCinderella revealed that some people rejected their nominations at the event due to their fear of getting trolled online.

The day after the Streamer Awards, Blaire "QTCinderella", the organizer and host of the event, was talking about the controversy surrounding Kyedae on the Fear& podcast with HasanAbi, Will Neff, Valkyrae, and AustinShow when the topic of people refusing nominations came up. QTCinderella explained how this type of hateful and targeted trolling can certainly bring an end to awards shows:

"This awards show will cease to exist if it becomes a target that goes on people's head. And I will say now, first time saying this, there are people that declined their nominations because they did not want hate for being nominated. There are people who would have been nominated that declined their nominations."

QTCinderella reveals Kyedae asked for the Valorant Streamer of the Year award to be transferred to Tarik

For those unaware, after the winner of the Valorant Streamer of the Year was announced, a sizeable section of the community started dunking on the results, calling it a pity vote because of "Kyedae" Shymko's recent cancer diagnosis. Many of these trolls also insinuated that Tarik, one of the other streamers nominated for the award, should have won.

While discussing the same on the podcast, each streamer vehemently opposed the blatant hate comments and trolling directed towards her with HasanAbi discussing how his fellow Turkish Twitch streamer Tarik would feel if he knew people were using his name to disparage someone else's win.

kyedae 🧡 @kyedae @StreamerAwards The moment I won I felt more dread than anything because I knew the hate I’d get. Woohoo. Tarik is much deserving of this award than anyone but it was fan voted. Not my fault. And I’m so sorry for whoever this upset @StreamerAwards The moment I won I felt more dread than anything because I knew the hate I’d get. Woohoo. Tarik is much deserving of this award than anyone but it was fan voted. Not my fault. And I’m so sorry for whoever this upset

He also mentioned the tweet that Shymko posted a few hours after winning the award.

"Everyone was saying that Tarik was robbed. And I know Tarik... he would hate this. He would never ever in a million years want people doing this kind of insane sh*t..."

Will Neff, Shymko's fellow 100 Thieves member, did not hold back in his criticism of the trolls either:

"I'm going to tell you right now, if you think she was the best Valorant streamer? F*ck you! She was. Her content is unbelievable, she is brilliant... I've never been so close to violence at people I don't know than the stuff I've seen now coming in the wake of her recent developments.... You're a sick f*ck, you better hope I don't meet you."

QTCinderella pointed out how detrimental this type of mentality can be to the purpose of an awards show like the Streamer Awards.

"This is a hard thing about an award show. One person wins but the fandom of the three losers will always be bigger than the one person that wins. So, people being upset at the winner... If winning an award puts a target on your forehead, then the awards show will not exist. People will not want the award."

Later in the podcast, QTCinderella reiterated her point about how trolling like this hinders award shows, and she hammered the point home by revealing that certain streamers had refused nominations because they feared the backlash it would cause.

"When I messaged them saying, 'Congrats, you're nominated!' They said, 'Please don't.' Because of how some of this community is. And we gotta figure out how to fix that."

She also discussed why she revealed the ranked list of streamers who got the most votes on Twitter as a reply to Kyedae's tweet after she messaged QTCinderella asking if the award could be given to Tarik instead:

"I got a message from Kyedae today saying, 'Hey, can you give this award to Tarik?' And I said, 'Kyedae, I'm gonna be honest with you, he wasn't even in second place. It was Jodi.'"

Here is the tweet where QTCinderella explained how the Streamer Awards voting works and ranked the votes for the Valorant category:

Regardless of the backlash, the Streamer Awards were considered quite a success.

The fact is that the fan bases of all the nominees who do not win will always be larger than the one who does. Therefore, it's crucial to remember that the Streamer Awards is not about declaring one streamer the best, but rather celebrating the talent and hard work of all the nominees.

