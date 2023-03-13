"I'm seriously sorry": Tarik reacts to Kyedae receiving hate for winning Streamer Awards

With "Kyedae" Shymko receiving a lot of hate online after winning the Valorant Streamer of the Year Award at the Streamer Awards, esports personalities such as "Tarik" Celik have publicly defended her achievement. The community has widely praised his support, especially since the trolling aimed at her insinuates him to be the better candidate.

At the awards held yesterday in Hollywood, Celik and Shymko were among the four final nominees in the Valorant streamer category. The former "apologized" for all the hate the latter has been receiving since the announcement and, in a tweet, congratulated her on getting the recognition. Tarik also called on people hating her to "chill":

"Kyedae I’m seriously sorry that you gotta even deal with that bs. You actually grind hard af and 100% deserve the recognition. Y’all need to chill out fr"

tarik @tarik @kyedae @StreamerAwards Kyedae I’m seriously sorry that you gotta even deal with that bs. You actually grind hard af and 100% deserve the recognition. Y’all need to chill out fr @kyedae @StreamerAwards Kyedae I’m seriously sorry that you gotta even deal with that bs. You actually grind hard af and 100% deserve the recognition. Y’all need to chill out fr

QTCinderella might remove Valorant Category from Streamer Awards next year following hate against Kyedae

Celik is a prominent Valorant streamer and former CS: GO player who was one of the frontrunners in the race to be named the winner in his category, along with Shymko, QuarterJade, and ShahZaM. However, some online users shared scathing opinions about Kyedae's win after the awards ceremony.

For context, the Japanese-Canadian streamer recently revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer, and a sizeable part of the community started to insinuate that the only reason she won the Valorant Streamer of the Year award was due to her disease.

She had already predicted the hate she would get for edging Tarik and even said so in the Tweet he was replying to. In it, Kyedae wrote how her initial reaction to the news of the win, along with the usual surprise and excitement, was a feeling of dread:

"The moment I won I felt more dread than anything because I knew the hate I’d get. Woohoo. Tarik is much deserving of this award than anyone but it was fan voted. Not my fault. And I’m so sorry for whoever this upset"

kyedae 🧡 @kyedae @StreamerAwards The moment I won I felt more dread than anything because I knew the hate I’d get. Woohoo. Tarik is much deserving of this award than anyone but it was fan voted. Not my fault. And I’m so sorry for whoever this upset @StreamerAwards The moment I won I felt more dread than anything because I knew the hate I’d get. Woohoo. Tarik is much deserving of this award than anyone but it was fan voted. Not my fault. And I’m so sorry for whoever this upset

QTCinderella, the founder and host of the Streamer Awards, blasted those opposing her win and explained in a tweet that the awards were 70% based on popular fan votes. She even included a ranking and announced that the vitriolic response from the Valorant community has left her questioning the decision to include the category next year.

QTCinderella releases list of Valorant streamer nominees being ranked by followers (Image via Twitter)

QTCinderella @qtcinderella @kyedae @StreamerAwards Genuinely considering removing the Valorant category next year based on the community’s behavior to this. @kyedae @StreamerAwards Genuinely considering removing the Valorant category next year based on the community’s behavior to this.

Twitter reactions to Tarik's tweet

Tarik's response has been widely hailed by community members as a positive move. Here are some reactions to the tweet:

yoni @YoniGinsberg @tarik @kyedae @StreamerAwards Its disappointing that people pit you two against each other, and even more so that Kyedae felt the way she did after winning. Ignore the haters and keep your heads up - plenty of space in the community for you both <3 @tarik @kyedae @StreamerAwards Its disappointing that people pit you two against each other, and even more so that Kyedae felt the way she did after winning. Ignore the haters and keep your heads up - plenty of space in the community for you both <3

Readers should note that her "Make-A-Wish" joke during the Streamer Awards while accepting the trophy indicated how she felt at the time.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes