Kyedae opens up about being trolled for cancer and reveals playing Valorant has made her immune to such hate

Kyedae's cancer diagnosis has done little to stop her regular streaming sessions, and on her most recent one, the Valorant streamer opened up about toxic in-game teammates and trolls making fun of her disease.

The news of the popular streamer getting cancer has saddened a large part of Valorant and the gaming community in general. However, this did not deter online trolls.

After finishing a particularly frustrating game during her last stream, Kyedae told her audience that playing Valorant for so many hours daily had essentially made her immune to all the trash-talking.

She went as far as to claim that jokes about cancer and death did nothing to her:

"But you know what's crazy? I've seen so many hate comments of people, like, joking about my cancer and sh*t. Literally, none of that could faze me. I play this game [Valorant] like eight hours a day. I play this game eight hours a day. And I get rewarded with this, constantly."

"You can literally joke about my death": Kyedae explains how she cares about competitive elo more than trash talking

As a competitive tactical shooter that requires teamwork, playing Valorant with strangers can sometimes be quite frustrating. Most competitive games such as Counterstrike: Global Offensive, Call of Duty, and League of Legends are known for the toxicity that has become commonplace for those looking to play the game with people on the internet.

While trash-talking with the opponent is still fine, toxic teammates who refuse to play the game properly can make proceedings taxing.

Kyedae encountered a similar individual in her last game as she was queuing for another match. Known for her dark humor, she even joked about bad teammates giving her cancer, despite her recent leukemia diagnosis. She quipped:

"This is what caused my cancer, 1000%."

However, playing Valorant seemed to have made her immune to all manner of insults as she continued to explain how jokes about her death and cancer do nothing to "faze" her:

"Like, nothing will faze me. You can literally joke about my death and I don't give a sh*t."

As a true gamer, she further revealed how winning in competitive games was all she cared about and could go on ignoring trash talk:

"I care, [excitedly] I care more about gaining elo than someone like talking sh*t. Oh my god..."

Reddit reacts to her clip

Kyedae's clip received quite a lot of reactions from r/LivestreamFail. Here are some of them:

Kyedae's had to deal with multiple instances of people calling her cancer diagnosis fake. How she has handled online trolling has only increased fans' admiration for her.

