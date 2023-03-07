"You want me to just cry and be sad about dying?" - Kyedae responds to those accusing her of "faking" the cancer diagnosis

Twitch streamer Kyedae faced accusations of faking her cancer update from toxic chatters during her stream yesterday. In response, she took to her stream to address the accusations head-on.

During her stream, she responded to these criticisms by suggesting that she won't meet the expectations of fans who expect her to cry and be sad about it all the time.

She responded to the detractors by stating:

"You want me to just cry and be sad about dying? Like, what?"

Kyedae met with toxic chatters downplaying her cancer

For those unaware, Kyedae recently shared a heartbreaking Twitter update in which she revealed that she had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a type of cancer affecting the blood and bone marrow.

Despite the distressing news of Kyedae's cancer diagnosis, some individuals on the internet chose to display toxic behavior by downplaying the seriousness of her condition and even accusing her of fabricating the news altogether.

In a recent stream, she responded to one of the chatters inquiring if she still has cancer:

"Do you still have cancer? No, I said I have cancer for attention. Like, what? Yes, I still have cancer."

She expressed her disappointment at the toxic nature of the internet. She added:

"I remember the first day I came back to stream, people were like 'Oh, you're totally faking it."

Here's what the fans said about the clip

While many individuals on the internet have been overwhelmingly supportive of Kyedae in the wake of her cancer diagnosis, there have unfortunately been a few miscreants who have found a way to be offensive and insensitive in this situation.

Not the only foul experience she had

Unfortunately, during the same stream in which Kyedae responded to accusations of faking her cancer diagnosis, she faced another foul experience. Someone hacked iiTzTimmy's Valorant account and made insensitive remarks about her illness to the streamer.

This was a particularly hurtful experience for the streamer, as it showed that some individuals will go to great lengths to spread negativity and hate towards those already struggling with difficult circumstances.

Here is the clip of the hacker making abusive comments:

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) is a type of cancer that disrupts the normal functioning of your blood and bone marrow. It's an aggressive form of leukemia that interferes with the production of white blood cells, red blood cells, and platelets.

Symptoms of AML include fatigue, fever, frequent infections, easy bruising or bleeding, and shortness of breath.

