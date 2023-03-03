Acute myeloid leukemia survival rate explored as Kyedae reveals heartbreaking diagnosis

Valorant star Kyedae ‘Kyedae’ Shymko recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in a heartbreaking Twitter post.

In a tweet shared on Thursday, March 2, 2023, the content creator spoke about her treatment and said she might not be too regular with her streams in the near future. She said:

"I'll be starting up treatment very soon. With that being said I'm not too sure how my body will react to the treatment so I do apologize in advance if my stream schedule isn't consistent! Stay safe <3"

kyedae 🇯🇵🐸 @kyedae Hi everyone,

I’ve recently been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (cancer). I’ll be starting up treatment very soon. With that being said I’m not too sure how my body will react to the treatment so I do apologize in advance if my stream schedule isn’t consistent! Stay safe <3 Hi everyone,I’ve recently been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (cancer). I’ll be starting up treatment very soon. With that being said I’m not too sure how my body will react to the treatment so I do apologize in advance if my stream schedule isn’t consistent! Stay safe <3

According to Rachel Nall of Healthline, AML is the most common type of leukemia in adults and the condition can progress rapidly. However, she added that AML is a "treatable disease."

According to the American Cancer Society, people with a type of AML called acute promyelocytic leukemia, have a 90% chance of going into remission after the first round of chemotherapy, and those with other types of APL have a 67% chance.

It is to be noted that these rates are dependent on various factors, including the patient’s age and the type of AML they have. Survival rates favor younger age groups.

According to oncologists on Healthline, if a patient receives chemotherapy treatment and they do not relapse after five years, they are usually cured. Patients under the age of 34 have a 52% five-year survival rate.

"Don't give up and hope you can recover soon!": Support pours in for Kyedae

As news of Kyedae's leukemia spread, shocked internet users took to social media to express their support for the 100 Thieves creator. Many wished her a speedy recovery and wished her strength through the tough road ahead. Her followers were heartbroken but believed she would get through it.

User @vernoncastleyuh stated that cancer is something nobody should have to face and prayed for the strength of both her and her loved ones.

Vern @vernoncastleyuh kyedae 🇯🇵🐸 @kyedae Hi everyone,

I’ve recently been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (cancer). I’ll be starting up treatment very soon. With that being said I’m not too sure how my body will react to the treatment so I do apologize in advance if my stream schedule isn’t consistent! Stay safe <3 Hi everyone,I’ve recently been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (cancer). I’ll be starting up treatment very soon. With that being said I’m not too sure how my body will react to the treatment so I do apologize in advance if my stream schedule isn’t consistent! Stay safe <3 I hope her body reacts well to the treatment. Leukemia and cancer are things nobody should have to go through, I wish Kyedae and her loved ones strength and I believe in her to get through it twitter.com/kyedae/status/… I hope her body reacts well to the treatment. Leukemia and cancer are things nobody should have to go through, I wish Kyedae and her loved ones strength and I believe in her to get through it twitter.com/kyedae/status/…

Twitterati who were previously diagnosed with or with knowledge of the disease shared their experiences to help the content creator. They hoped for her smooth and steady recovery. User @villianonce, who was three years into their remission, commented:

"Hi Kyedae! You dont know me but im a relatively young survivor of leukemia (well, im still in remission, 3rd year now). You've got this! Treatments get rough and some nights seem unbearable, but keep pushing through."

deron @villainonce @kyedae Hi kyedae! You dont know me but im a relatively young survivor of leukemia as well(well, im still in remission. 3rd year now). You’ve got this! Treatments get rough and some nights seem unbearable, but keep pushing through. @kyedae Hi kyedae! You dont know me but im a relatively young survivor of leukemia as well(well, im still in remission. 3rd year now). You’ve got this! Treatments get rough and some nights seem unbearable, but keep pushing through.

Here are some more comments seen on Twitter in support of the Twitch streamer:

Jianpeng Yu @JianpengYu @kyedae Sorry to hear this, leukemia is not an untreatable cancer. Don’t give up and hope you can recover soon! @kyedae Sorry to hear this, leukemia is not an untreatable cancer. Don’t give up and hope you can recover soon!

Theo @Theo74677



My heart just shattered in a million pieces Just read Kyedae got diagnosed with Leukemia.My heart just shattered in a million pieces Just read Kyedae got diagnosed with Leukemia. My heart just shattered in a million pieces 💔

♡ @sunniesrae the news about kyedae’s cancer diagnosis is hella scary as someone coming from a family with a background of cancer. my dad died of leukemia and it triggered a lot of fright and sadness in me thinking one day, probably, i might go through that too. hopefully not soon the news about kyedae’s cancer diagnosis is hella scary as someone coming from a family with a background of cancer. my dad died of leukemia and it triggered a lot of fright and sadness in me thinking one day, probably, i might go through that too. hopefully not soon

Zedd @Zedd

U got this!!!

Thoughts are with you!!!! @kyedae SPEEDY RECOVERY!!!U got this!!!Thoughts are with you!!!! @kyedae SPEEDY RECOVERY!!!U got this!!! ♥️Thoughts are with you!!!!

scumbag izzy @zymobee kyedae being diagnosed with leukemia was not one of the things i would be expecting to hear but i hope she gets well soon and stays strong kyedae being diagnosed with leukemia was not one of the things i would be expecting to hear but i hope she gets well soon and stays strong

Laske @laske_go



Sending love to you and your family

come back to us Stronger Im wishing @kyedae the best for her Leukemia treatments and hopefully you get pass this, wishing for you to have a great and speedy recoverySending love to you and your familycome back to us Stronger Im wishing @kyedae the best for her Leukemia treatments and hopefully you get pass this, wishing for you to have a great and speedy recovery Sending love to you and your family come back to us Stronger

Nick 🫠 @Nickinetics @kyedae Oh no! My sister had leukemia and she’s now thankfully in remission after 2 years of treatment. It’s not an easy road but it can be beat. Stay strong and kick its ass so you can get better soon. @kyedae Oh no! My sister had leukemia and she’s now thankfully in remission after 2 years of treatment. It’s not an easy road but it can be beat. Stay strong and kick its ass so you can get better soon.

Deathly @DeathlyR6M @kyedae Leukemia is tough man my friends dad had it, you’re so young too :( you’ll get through it kyedae @kyedae Leukemia is tough man my friends dad had it, you’re so young too :( you’ll get through it kyedae ❤️

pig @neyvirm @kyedae As a leukemia survivor, I understand what you’re going through. I may not know you, but I got this notification. I wish upon you a smooth and steady recovery. @kyedae As a leukemia survivor, I understand what you’re going through. I may not know you, but I got this notification. I wish upon you a smooth and steady recovery. 💛

Who is Kyedae?

The 21-year-old content creator is one of the most recognized members of the Valorant community and has been streaming her gameplay for several years to a large audience. She also shares collaborative videos with other gamers.

She started her career after her partner, a pro-Valorant player for Sentinels, TenZ, introduced her to the game and Twitch. The two have appeared on-screen together several times in the past.

Following her addition to the gaming organization 100 Thieves in August 2021, she has become one of the most popular streamers with an average of 10,000 viewers on every broadcast.

Kyedae has not shared any further updates.

Poll : 0 votes