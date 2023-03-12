"I felt more dread than anything": Kyedae knew she would get hate for winning Best Valorant Streamer award 

In a tweet replying to the Streamer Awards' announcement of Kyedae winning the Best Valorant Streamer category, she revealed that she knew she would be getting a lot of hate for the award and recalled feeling "more dread than anything." Considering the words came from someone recently diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, the post went viral as fans rushed to support the streamer on her win.

The final four in the category were all fan favorites, with the Japanese-Canadian sharing the spotlight with Quarterjade, Tarik, and ShahZam before being declared the winner. Kyedae lamented the decision in a tweet because she knew it would cause people to hate her:

kyedae 🧡 @kyedae @StreamerAwards The moment I won I felt more dread than anything because I knew the hate I’d get. Woohoo. Tarik is much deserving of this award than anyone but it was fan voted. Not my fault. And I’m so sorry for whoever this upset @StreamerAwards The moment I won I felt more dread than anything because I knew the hate I’d get. Woohoo. Tarik is much deserving of this award than anyone but it was fan voted. Not my fault. And I’m so sorry for whoever this upset

"The moment I won I felt more dread than anything because I knew the hate I’d get. Woohoo. Tarik is much deserving of this award than anyone but it was fan voted. Not my fault. And I’m so sorry for whoever this upset"

Kyedae's Make-A-Wish joke and being trolled for winning Streamer Awards for Best Valorant Streamer after announcing cancer diagnosis

For context, QTCinderella's Streamer Awards give a 70% weightage on public votes, with the rest being decided by a secret panel. The decision to present her with the award has divided the Valorant community, with many thinking it should have gone to someone other than Kyedae.

Valorant power couple Kyedae and TenZ won in their respective categories at last night's Streamer Awards. But in the aftermath, a large section of the community did not feel the award was justified and chalked it up to pity due to her recent cancer diagnosis.

A couple of days ago, she went on public record stating that she has acute myeloid leukemia, a type of blood and bone marrow cancer, and would be starting treatment soon. She has also publicly talked about being trolled for getting cancer, calling out hate, and maintaining composure.

Many opine that Tarik, a popular Turkish-American Twitch streamer and former CS: GO professional, would have been a better candidate. Known for her dark humor, Kyedae made a Make-a-Wish joke while receiving the award to ease her nerves:

"I didn't have a speech prepared today because I was expecting someone else to win. But I did talk to QT on the sideline and this was my Make-a-wish. So, thank you very much, everyone! I appreciate it. Thank you!"

Fan reactions to tweet

Fans and supporters vehemently supported the decision to crown her the Best Valorant Streamer award. Here are a few reactions on Twitter:

MysticKitty🐈 @Mystic_kittyy @kyedae @StreamerAwards kyedae you 1000 percent deserve that award. One of my favorite streamers. Love you for being such an amazing person and a great role model for me. kyedae you 1000 percent deserve that award. One of my favorite streamers. Love you for being such an amazing person and a great role model for me. @kyedae @StreamerAwards ❤❤❤ kyedae you 1000 percent deserve that award. One of my favorite streamers. Love you for being such an amazing person and a great role model for me.

TheBo👑🇧🇪 @TheBoKmb29 @kyedae



NEVER FORGET THAT, YOU DESERVED IT !!! @StreamerAwards TAKE THAT BACK, YOU'RE AMAZING KYEDAE !NEVER FORGET THAT, YOU DESERVED IT !!! @kyedae @StreamerAwards TAKE THAT BACK, YOU'RE AMAZING KYEDAE !NEVER FORGET THAT, YOU DESERVED IT !!!

Many felt she should not have apologized for winning a fan-voted award and wanted her to stop comparing herself to Tarik.

Mia @miavtn @kyedae



You deserve to win just as much as Tarik. Congrats Kyedae <3 @StreamerAwards You shouldn’t have to apologize for winning a fan-voted award :(You deserve to win just as much as Tarik. Congrats Kyedae <3 @kyedae @StreamerAwards You shouldn’t have to apologize for winning a fan-voted award :(You deserve to win just as much as Tarik. Congrats Kyedae <3

Kyedae has over 2.2 million followers on Twitch and has become a highly successful Valorant streamer, taking on industry veterans. The Streamer Awards is a testament to how far she has come.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes