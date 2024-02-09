“Don’t have enough sponsors to pay for the show” - QTCinderella seeks assistance from community ahead of The Streamer Awards 2024

One of the prominent Los Angeles-based Twitch streamers, Blaire "QTCinderella," is gearing up for a comeback with her renowned Streamer Award event scheduled for February 17, 2024. However, she disclosed that securing sponsors for the event has been challenging, leading to a tighter budget this year. She wrote:

"I don't have enough sponsors to pay for the show this year so if you like the show & want it to exist come hang out."

Consequently, the streamer turned to her X.com account to seek support from the streaming community. She shared a link to an alternative Twitch channel, aiming to garner the much-needed financial boost through advertisements.

What is QTEvents? QTCinderella launches new channel to fund her next event

QTCinderella is a prominent figure in the American Twitch scene, boasting a following of over 950K. On February 17, 2024, she is poised to make a comeback with her highly anticipated annual event, the Streamer Awards.

Organizing an award show with performances, hosts, and venue bookings naturally incurs significant expenses. Blaire has disclosed that this year hasn't been particularly fruitful in securing sponsors, making it a challenging financial endeavor.

In response, she has launched a brand new Twitch channel named QTEvents. This channel is a 24/7 livestreaming page, looping Blaire's older content. Viewership of the channel also contributes to revenue generation through advertisements:

The channel's description provides a clear explanation for fans. Its description reads:

"This channel is used to stream QTCinderella's YouTube videos to help fund events via ad revenue. If you leave the stream open in another tab, it will still count you towards ad runs, but please make sure to only mute THE TAB and NOT the stream."

Fans react to QTCinderella's post

Fans flocked to QTcinderella's X post to share their reactions. Here are some of them:

The nominations for the upcoming Streamer Award 2024 are now closed for those who are curious. The event is scheduled to go live on February 17, 2024, at 3 pm PST/5 pm CST/6 pm EST or February 18 at 12 am BST/4:30 am IST.