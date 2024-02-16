"$4M scam on the way" - Fans react as Adin Ross seemingly confirms part two stream with Playboi Carti

On February 16, 2024, Kick star Adin Ross reconnected with Playboi Carti via a phone call. During their conversation, the content creator asked his audience if they wanted to see "part two" of his collaboration with the American rapper and singer, which previously ended in disaster.

For those out of the loop, Adin Ross shocked the community on February 5, 2024, when he announced a special livestream with Playboi Carti. However, things did not go as planned, as the musician left after Ross handed him a duffle full of cash. Netizens speculated that Carti had received $2 million.

Adin Ross and Playboi Carti's recent discussion has gone viral on X, with user @ItzSykadelic writing:

"$4M scam on the way."

"I need you to talk this time" - Adin Ross receives a call from Playboi Carti live on stream, discusses part two of their collaboration

In a livestream on February 16, 2024, Adin Ross received a call from someone, and it turned out to be none other than Playboi Carti. He then asked his audience if they wanted the second part of their collaboration.

He said:

"All right. Yo, Carti, say hi to the stream. (Playboi Carti responds, 'Boy, Adin, what's popping, b**ch?') Chat, let me know if you guys want part two."

Ross then requested the rapper to come over to his warehouse in Miami, Florida:

"Yo, Carti, we've got to do the part two at the warehouse. You've got to come to Miami and come do it. Are you excited? I need you to talk this time to me now, bro."

Playboi Carti chuckled and responded that he was a shy individual:

"You know, I'm shy as f**k. I don't mean no harm."

Ross replied:

"I know. I know. I know, Jordan. I know. All right. Yo, Carti, I'm going to call you later. We're going to get part two in motion, okay? All right. Bye."

Upon seeing what his Kick audience had to say about his conversation with Playboi Carti, Ross exclaimed:

"Yo! Part two, chat. Part two! What do you mean it's not him? Hey! You guys just don't hear him talk that much! That is him!"

Fans react to the streamer's conversation with Playboi Carti

Adin Ross' interaction with Playboi Carti spread like wildfire on X. Here's what the online community had to say about it:

Several fans expressed their excitement for the possible collaboration. Meanwhile, others, like X user @socialupdatees, stated that Playboi Carti "should pay" Ross for it.