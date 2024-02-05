"Biggest scam in live streaming history" - Ludwig reacts to Playboi Carti receiving $2 million for his brief appearance on Adin Ross' stream

In a post on X, YouTuber Ludwig reacted to Adin Ross paying Playboi Carti $2 million for collaboration on Adin's live stream. For reference, Adin Ross announced on X on February 5, 2024, that Playboi Carti would appear on his stream.

When netizens speculated the amount of money Adin may have spent on making the collaboration happen, Adin confirmed the amount to be $2 million in cash, along with a Ferarri. In response to his information, Ludwig made a post on X, calling the money spent by Adin the "biggest scam in live streaming history":

"just witnessed the biggest scam in live streaming history $2 mill gone"

"Someone tell Adin to stop gambling with rappers" - Fans react as Adin Ross pays Playboi Carti $2 million for a brief appearance on stream

Kick star Adin Ross' collaboration with American rapper Playboi Carti for his latest live stream on February 5, 2024, has sent shockwaves through the community, so much so that the site even crashed before the stream could start. This is not the only collaboration that Adin has done with music artists, recently collaborating with British-American rapper 21 Savage and with Offset in the past, too.

However, like the current situation, Adin also had to sustain heavy monetary expenses when he collaborated with 21 Savage, as the streamer nearly got cheated for $250,000 while gambling with the rapper.

Pointing out his consistent misfortune when dealing with rappers, netizens suggested that the streamer should steer clear of such collaborations:

"Someone tell Adin to stop gambling with rappers"

Many users, including Carti fans, called the live stream a "painful" watch, considering the amount of money that was required to make it happen:

On the other hand, many users stated that they "felt bad" for the circumstances Adin was finding himself in:

Calling the stream "awkward," a user gave a summary of what they perceived the stream to be like:

However, the stream was not such a hard watch for all viewers, with many finding humor in the brief interaction between the two creators:

Kai Cenat also risked getting banned on Twitch by reacting to the YouTube re-run of Adin Ross' stream featuring Carti. Since Adin is permanently banned on Twitch, directly streaming his material from Kick could result in Kai receiving punitive action.