"I'm just watching a YouTube video" - Kai Cenat risks getting banned on Twitch while reacting to Adin Ross' stream with Playboi Carti

On February 5, 2024, internet sensation Kai Cenat risked getting banned on Twitch while reacting to Kick streamer Adin Ross' recent livestream. For those unaware, the 23-year-old shocked the online community earlier today when he announced that American rapper Playboi Carti would be appearing on his channel.

Claiming that the musician got paid "$2 million in cash," Adin Ross tweeted:

"$50k? $2 million, cash, and a rari (Ferrari). 2024 music. Adin X Playboi Carti stream tonight live on my Kick. See you soon."

Later that day, Kai Cenat tuned into Adin Ross' Kick channel after the latter went live. To avoid being banned from the Amazon-owned platform, the New Yorker reacted to a YouTube re-broadcast instead.

Asserting that he was not watching Adin Ross' Kick livestream, Kai Cenat exclaimed:

"Hold on, let me cook. Let me cook! S**t's not live, bro. I'm watching a YouTube video. I'm literally watching a YouTube video. I just found this YouTube video. I'm just watching a YouTube video - it's not live, gang! On god, this right here, it's not live. On god!"

Timestamp: 06:42:25

"Just switched timezones, so he got the full stream early" - Fans react to Kai Cenat reacting to Adin Ross' Kick stream despite the latter being indefinitely banned

Twitch, being the biggest livestreaming platform, has some of the strictest guidelines for content creators. According to the Terms of Service (ToS), a Twitch streamer is not permitted to react to another personality who has been indefinitely or permanently banned.

Last year, on January 14, 2023, One True King (OTK) co-founder Matthew "Mizkif" was suspended on Twitch for reacting to a video featuring Ali "Gross Gore." Readers should note that Gross Gore is permanently banned from Twitch.

On February 5, 2024, Kick star Adin Ross' Playboi Carti announcement took the streaming community by surprise. As previously mentioned, Kai Cenat took the opportunity to watch the indefinitely banned streamer's broadcast on his livestream:

Numerous netizens have shared their thoughts on the AMP-affiliated content creator's decision, with X user @xqevolve stating that Cenat was "standing on business":

One viewer opined that the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner should switch to Kick:

X user @scamzgrannies made a lighthearted comment, writing:

"Nah, Kai just switched timezones, so he got the full stream early."

Screenshot of the Kick streamer's channel after Playboi Carti appeared (Image via adinross/Kick)

At the time of writing, Playboi Carti had appeared on Adin Ross' livestream. Over 477k viewers tuned in to his channel to watch the special broadcast.