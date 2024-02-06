"Y'all weird as f**k" - Adin Ross' community allegedly doxing Playboi Carti leaves netizens appalled

A new controversy has emerged in the livestreaming community as claims of Adin Ross' fanbase allegedly doxing Playboi Carti have gone viral on X. For context, Playboi Carti appeared as a guest on Ross' Kick channel on February 5, 2024. After roughly 10 minutes on the broadcast, the content creator handed the American rapper a bag full of cash, and the musician left.

Playboi Carti's brief appearance on Ross' livestream displeased the online community and prompted social media backlash. On February 5, 2024, the rapper's sister responded to the situation by writing:

"Y'all go on to bed, I know y'all got school."

Later that day, X user @KevCn_n posted a series of tweets, claiming that Ross' fanbase had allegedly doxed Playboi Carti's personal information, such as his real name, address, phone number, email address, and past addresses.

Responding to this, X user @marsupialsup remarked:

"Motherf**ker, so weird out here doxxing celebrities, y'all weird as f**k."

Playboi Carti's sister's response to the controversy

"Adin's fans doxxing everybody who is against him" - Netizens react as claims about Adin Ross' community allegedly doxing Playboi Carti go viral

X user @marsupialsup voiced their dissatisfaction with the Kick streamer's community's alleged antics

On February 5, 2024, X user @KevCn_n shared a 32-second clip from Kai Cenat's livestream in which he reacted to Adin Ross' fans' displeasure with Playboi Carti.

Twitch chatters asked the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner to review the tweet posted by Playboi Carti's sister. In response, Cenat exclaimed:

"Nah... Carti's sister tweet. Nah! No!"

Roughly an hour later, @KevCn_n posted a screenshot claiming that X user @Drezinhos had doxed Playboi Carti and leaked his alleged personal information:

X user @KevCn_n posted the following screenshot (Image via X)

X user @KevCn_n followed up, claiming that Adin Ross' fans were doxing those who spoke out against him. They wrote:

"Now Adin's fans (are) doxxing everybody who is against him wtf."

X user @KevCn_n's follow-up tweet (Image via X)

Here's what netizens had to say about the situation:

Following the livestream disaster on February 5, 2024, Adin Ross updated his community on February 6, 2024, announcing that he would once again be collaborating with Playboi Carti for a Kick broadcast.