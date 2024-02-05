"He’s a real self-centered narcissistic person" - Playboi Carti receives backlash following his antics on Adin Ross' Kick stream

After American rapper Playboi Carti appeared only for a brief 10 minutes to the much-anticipated collaboration with Adin Ross, netizens are criticizing the rapper for his non-professional conduct. Despite being offered $2 million by Adin Ross and the stream being supported by Kick and Stake owner Eddie Craven, Carti abruptly exited the live stream and left Adin Ross distraught.

X user @samcantmisss listed the "weird" past actions of Carti, which have established his personality as that of a "self centered narcissistic person":

"I think he genuinely gets off to people looking forward to him. He’s a real self centered narcissistic person."

Expand Tweet

"This dude is weird bro" - Netizens condemn Playboi Carti following his antics on Adin Ross' Kick stream

Expand Tweet

Kick streamer Adin Ross made a surprise announcement on X on February 5, 2024, that Playboi Carti would be appearing on his broadcast. After waiting an hour and a half for the rapper to arrive at the designated time, Carti finally showed up and briefly chatted with Adin but left ten minutes later without even taking a seat.

As the stream had received a peak viewership of 400,000+, many viewers anticipated an interactive and engaging livestream. Even Kai Cenat joined in to watch a YouTube re-run of the stream, risking a ban from Twitch.

However, fans were left disappointed after Carti's acts extinguished the much-hyped broadcast. As such, user @samcantmisss made a list of the various actions by the music artist that are being touted as "weird". This includes allegedly physically assaulting his pregnant girlfriend as well as not showing up for his child's birth. The netizen stated:

"Carti is 28…. Beat his pregnant girlfriend, Lies to his fans, Didn’t show up for his baby birth. This dude is weird bro."

Fans also believed that the "mysterious" aura that Playboi Carti maintains around himself is becoming "old":

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other netizens had harsher words to use for Carti, calling his antics "corny" and "cringe", criticizing his music in the process alongside:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans also brought up the artist's age as well, weighing his actions based on the same:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Adin recently apologized to Kick co-founder Eddier Craven and his fans after the collaboration with Playboi Carti turned out to be a bust. He stated that he felt "horrible" about the matter and assured Eddie, who funded the stream, that he would "stream 20 hours" daily to make up for the disappointing broadcast.