Nicholas "Jynxzi" had quite an emotional reaction when he broke character while co-streaming Streamer Awards when the organizers played an old clip of him for a segment. Nicholas managed to bag two awards at the ceremony, the Breakthrough Streamer of the Year and Gamer of the Year, but fans have been going gaga over this incident.

Jynxzi's audience has grown since he started streaming on his current channel in 2019. He reached widespread popularity only last year and even broke the 100K subscribers mark on Twitch in April 2023. The clip shown at the Streamer Awards showcased a small snippet of him streaming Fortnite to only five viewers.

His reaction has garnered a lot of attention, with many viewers calling it a very wholesome clip. Here's what a first-time watcher had to say in the Reddit comments:

"Last night was my first time watching his stream and it was so wholesome how positive he was about the event and calling out dumb chatters."

Comment byu/Oliie94 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

"How did they find this?": Jynxzi in disbelief after Streamer Awards plays a clip featuring him when he had five viewers

This year's Streamer Awards, co-hosted by QTCinderella and Pokimane, attracted many viewers worldwide as fans tuned in for the possibility of watching their favorite content creators win in one of the several unique categories. Like the 2023 version, this year's ceremony also had some segments commemorating streamers in the industry, with the theme being 'Every Streamer Starts Somewhere.'

As the title suggests, it was a 15-minute-long section made by Ostonox that was aimed at showcasing past clips featuring well-established creators. Featuring big names such as Ludwig, Asmongold, Pokimane, Shroud, Tyler1, and numerous others, the segment started with a short video from 2018 featuring Jynxzi back when he named his channel iSweatgames.

As mentioned before, Jynxzi had quite the year, culminating in the two Streamer Awards wins. When he came across the old clip of himself from about six years ago, the 22-year-old could not believe it, exclaiming:

"How did they know? How did they find this? How did they, how did they find this? This is so cool."

The clip has gone viral, accruing over 100K views within the community. Here are some general reactions from r/LivestreamerFails.

Comment byu/Oliie94 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Oliie94 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Oliie94 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Oliie94 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

He is currently one of the most watched streamers on Twitch, with Twitch Tracker giving him the #1 rank due to his average viewership over last month, with an impressive 88.7K concurrent viewers with a peak of 180K. Read more about Jynxzi's journey to the very top of Twitch in our featured article here.