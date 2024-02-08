"I thought this was legit and he had depression" - Fans react as Jynxzi pranks community by announcing "retirement" from content creation

On February 8, 2024, Twitch star Nicholas "Jynxzi" uploaded a minute-long video, This is Goodbye. on his official YouTube channel. In it, the internet personality stated that he wanted to discuss a topic with his audience and became emotional. He then announced his "retirement" from content creation by saying:

"What's good guys? I've been thinking about making this video for a very long time. I think I'm going to make it, man. I am retiring. I'm no longer going to be streaming, posting YouTube videos, posting TikToks. I feel like I lost all my... love for it and passion for it."

Claiming that he felt as if he was "wasting years of his life," the Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege streamer added:

"I feel like I'm wasting, like, all these years of my life just sitting behind a screen... and, yeah. I'm sorry if you guys didn't notice the streams were just getting, like, shorter and shorter. Like, it would go from five hours to four hours, to three hours, to two hours. And now, it's like, I just don't even want to stream anymore. So, thank you to all my supporters... and this is goodbye."

Jynxzi then admitted that he was joking about the situation and officially announced that he would be broadcasting every day. He said:

"Sike! Part-time Jynxzi is f**king gone! Starting tomorrow, I'm streaming every night (from) 7 pm to 12 pm. I'm back on my five-hour s**t. Let's get it, let's go!"

Jynxzi's video quickly started trending on YouTube, with over 5,080 fans commenting. YouTube user @VictoriaVictoryable wrote:

"The way I started tearing up with sadness. I thought this was legit and he had depression. I was worried until the end, lmao. Love you so much!"

"You got me" - Fans react as Jynxzi baits community by announcing "retirement" from streaming

Jynxzi's recently uploaded video, in which he baited the community by announcing his "retirement" garnered over 281k views in just a few hours. One fan, @Adurite, commented that the Twitch star's calm voice was "off-putting":

Another viewer, @fresco1642, made a lighthearted remark, stating that the 22-year-old's "AI replacement" was retiring:

Meanwhile, YouTube user @dubzallthaway4750 wrote:

"Lmao, ain't going to lie, you got me, and in my mind I was thinking, like, it's your life your decisions and we'll be here to support you. But you pranked us."

Here are some more notable reactions:

Jynxzi is one of the most popular content creators on Twitch, currently ranked as the number one streamer on the platform. He has also been nominated for the prestigious Streamer of the Year award at the upcoming The Streamer Awards 2024.