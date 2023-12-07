"I'm absolutely f**king livid!" - Twitch streamer Jynxzi goes viral as he destroys setup after losing Champions rank in Rainbow Six Siege

Twitch star Nicholas "Jynxzi" went viral on social media after losing the Champions rank in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. On December 7, 2023, X (formerly Twitter) user @scubaryan_ shared a 46-second video from the content creator's recent livestream. In it, Jynxzi was seen conversing with someone, exclaiming that if they lost the game, he would remain in the Diamond rank in the tactical shooter "for the rest of his life."

He said:

"You don't get it! You don't get it! I am going to be caught in Diamond for the rest of my life if we lose this game. I have not lost Champion in years! You don't understand the level of this game."

The video then cut to the game's aftermath, which showed the streamer suffering a "total defeat" by going 0-4. After observing that he had been demoted from Champions to Diamond 1, he began lashing out live on the stream, breaking his setup:

"I'm not even mad, bro. It's just, you know... I'm... yeah. Honestly, bro, I'm not even mad. I'm... (the streamer de-ranks from Champions to Diamond 1) I'm absolutely f**king livid (the streamer starts smashing his setup)!"

"He was so close to crying at the end of the round" - Jynxzi getting enraged after losing Champions rank in Rainbow Six Siege leaves fans in stitches

Jynxzi is a 22-year-old internet personality who rose to prominence as a Twitch content creator in 2023. In August, the Spacestation Gaming-affiliated gamer surpassed 101,000 subscribers, dethroning the likes of Kai Cenat, Hasan "HasanAbi," and Alexandre "Gaules" to become the Amazon-owned platform's top streamer.

As mentioned earlier, Jynxzi's decision to break his streaming setup in rage after being demoted in Rainbow Six Siege drew a lot of attention on X.

One fan wrote that his face turned red:

Another viewer wrote that the streamer seemed "heartbroken and frustrated" after being demoted in Rainbow Six Siege:

One community member expressed admiration for the Twitch star by writing:

Meanwhile, according to X user @daisymaylil, the content creator was "close to crying" during the livestream:

"He was so close to crying at the end of the round that his teammate was writing on the wall."

Some of the more notable fan reactions were along these lines:

Jynxzi currently boasts 3,266,511 followers on his Twitch channel. Aside from playing Rainbow Six Siege for over 7.3k hours, the content creator has played several popular titles, such as the NBA 2K series, Fortnite, Only Up!, and Among Us.