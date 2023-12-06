Rainbow Six Siege Operation Deep Freeze release date confirmed by Ubisoft

After a week's delay, Ubisoft has confirmed the release date for Rainbow Six Siege Operation Deep Freeze. The final season for Year 8 has plenty of content, with an all-new Operator joining the game. Tubarão, the Portuguese defender, will be joining team Wolfguard in Siege. His kit will also bring a new primary gadget, Zoto Canisters. Gamers are excited about Tubarão's arrival with Deep Freeze, as the update was initially supposed to launch on November 28, 2023.

However, following a series of back-end issues, Ubisoft had to delay the season by a week. At last, the season has a launch date officially posted by the developers. This article explains more.

When is Rainbow Six Siege Operation Deep Freeze releasing?

Expand Tweet

An official X post by Ubisoft has confirmed that Rainbow Six Siege Operation Deep Freeze is coming on December 6, 2023. The game will also host server maintenance before the update at 09:00 ET / 14:00 UTC / 07:30 pm IST. The maintenance will be across all platforms with an approximate downtime of 60 minutes.

Thereafter, Operation Deep Freeze will likely enter the official servers. After the update, you can try out the new Operator alongside the new map, Lair. The final update for the year will also reduce the game's disk size to under 50 GB; however, it will be bigger than the usual seasons in Siege.

What can you expect from Operation Deep Freeze in Rainbow Six Siege?

Expand Tweet

The new season of Rainbow Six Siege will bring various gameplay changes aside from a new map and an Operator. One of those changes includes the new grenade rework, where you won't be able to cook them anymore. Instead, the frag grenades will be thrown instantly with a five-second timer.

According to Ubisoft, this change makes frag grenades more of a utility than a gadget to secure kills on a map.

The Shield rework was another awaited change that Siege teased during the Atlanta Major, but will be under-polished until Year 9 Season 1. Other additions, such as Balancing, Onboarding, Controller Improvements, and Player Protection changes, are still on their way to the game with Deep Freeze.

Until then, you can still enjoy the ongoing Operation Heavy Mettle with Ram and play multiple game modes from the playlist before Tubarão's arrival.