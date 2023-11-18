Rainbow Six Siege Operation Deep Freeze: Release date, New Operator Tubarão, Loadout, and more

Rainbow Six Siege has officially announced the upcoming season with its recent reveal at the R6 Atlanta major. Operation Deep Freeze will kick off the final season for Year 8 as it brings in a new Operator to the roster. Tubarão from Portugal will join forces with Team Wolfguard as he brings his all-new gadget to the meta. Alongside the Defender, Ubisoft is also adding a new map called Lair. Following the launch of Nighthaven Labs in December 2022, Siege is getting another map addition after almost a year.

This article will briefly list everything you need to know about the upcoming Operator Tubarão before his full release in Rainbow Six Siege.

When is Tubarão releasing in Rainbow Six Siege?

Tubarão will join the Rainbow Six Siege Operator's roster on November 28, 2023, with the launch of Operation Deep Freeze. The ongoing season, Operation Heavy Mettle, concludes on November 27, where Tubarão will be Y8's final Operator on the defensive side with his versatile loadout. Ubisoft has also mentioned that his addition will be an indirect counter to the hard breachers in the game, namely, Thermite, Hibana, and Ace.

You can also use his primary gadget, the Zoto Canisters, to slow down the secondary hard breach device used by many Operators.

What does Tubarão's loadout look like?

Tubarão loadout in Operation Deep Freeze (Image via Ubisoft)

Tubarão's loadout is flexible, with Ubisoft giving the Defender access to a DMR (designated marksman rifle) and an SMG. Paired with his primary Zoto Canisters, Tubarão is a force to be reckoned with. Here is what his loadout looks like:

Primary weapons

MPX (SMG) (Also used by Valkyrie and Warden)

AR-15.50 (DMR) (Also used by Maverick)

Secondary weapons

P226 MK25 (Also used by S.A.S operatives)

With a remarkable arsenal, Tubarão also comes with a primary gadget called the Zoto Canister. The gadget is a modern cryogenic canister consisting of liquid Nitrogen and Oxygen on each side. Upon deployment, the two elements blend to form freezing temperatures.

The compound can freeze multiple Attacker gadgets, making Tubarão a strong counter to characters like Fuze and Ash.

Tubarão is a two-health two-speed Defender, which makes him an excellent roamer as well as an anchor. Aside from his strong primary gadget, here's what you can expect from his secondary utility.

Secondary gadgets

Nitro Cell

Proximity Alarm

What more to expect from Rainbow Six Siege Operation Deep Freeze?

Season launch panel for Operation Deep Freeze (Image via Ubisoft)

Ubisoft's recent roadmap mentioned much more than just a new map and an Operator at the Atlanta Major. You can also expect the new Frag grenade change and a Defender AI Playlist with Deep Freeze. However, the long-awaited revamped shield mechanism has been shifted to Year 9 Season 1, as developers mentioned that they need more time to perfect the change.