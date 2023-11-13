Rainbow Six Siege introduces Street Fighter Skins for Operators: Price, items, and more

Rainbow Six Siege has introduced a brand new list of cosmetics featuring the popular fighting game franchise Street Fighter. With the reveal of Year 8 Season 4, Operation Deep Freeze, Ubisoft also brought forth two new Elite sets for beloved Operators before Operation Heavy Mettle Concludes. These Elite sets feature two popular characters from the Street Fighter franchise, Chun-Li and Ryu.

This article will offer all the necessary information that you need to know before grabbing the two new Elite sets in Rainbow Six Siege.

When can you purchase the new Street Fighter Elite Skins in Rainbow Six Siege?

Expand Tweet

The Street Fighter bundle for Operators Ying and Grim is now available in-game for you to grab. The skins come with their own MVP animations and many cosmetics for you to customize your Operator. Both Elite sets feature the classic Chun-Li and Ryu attire from the original Street Fighter games.

All cosmetics included in the Street Fighter Elite sets

Each Street Fighter Bundle includes six cosmetic items for the Operators in Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft gave Ying and Grim their own touch with unique cosmetics and MVP animations that stand out from the recent bundles.

The cosmetic items included in the Street Fighter Bundle for both Operators are as follows:

Ying Chun-Li Bundle

Ying Spring Beauty Headgear

Ying Spring Beauty Uniform

Hyakuretsuyaku T-95 LSW LMG Skin

Ying Spring Beauty Operator Portrait

Tian Hong Yuan Card Background

Chun-Li Street Tag Universal Charm

Grim Ryu Bundle

Grim Wandering Fighter Headgear

Grim Wandering Fighter Uniform

Furinkazan 552 Commando Skin

Grim Wandering Fighter Operator Portrait

Genbu Temple Card Background

Ryu Street Tag Universal Charm

You can buy all the bundle items from the in-game shop in Rainbow Six Siege. To purchase the Street Fighter bundle, navigate the Shop section from the main menu and find the new bundle banner right on top of the tab.

How much does the Elites cost?

Rainbow Six Siege Street Fighter Bundle Cost (Image via Ubisoft)

You can purchase the Street Fighter bundles for 2160 R6 Credits separately. However, Battle Pass owners can get a 10% premium discount on the shop and can grab the sets for 1944 R6 Credits. You can also get the Chun-Li and Ryu Bundle together for 3672 R6 Credits.

Ubisoft does not allow you to purchase each item from the bundle separately, which means you must buy an entire Operator bundle to acquire their cosmetic set. Upon getting the Street Fighter cosmetics, you can mix and match their items with the rest of your inventory as you customize your Operator and use them in a PvP game.