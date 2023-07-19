Ubisoft has officially released a new Rainbow Six Siege Elite skin for Thorn for the ongoing Year 8 Season 2, finally giving the Irish Defender her Elite Set, featuring a gorgeous display of her culture. The set incorporates various cosmetic items based on the Celtic Warriors theme, directly portraying the Operator's Irish roots. The developer is no stranger to ancient-themed cosmetics, having already introduced the Centurion outfits for Lion and Tachanka in the previous Battle Pass.

With Thorn, however, the Elite skin will add a new MVP animation, which the Battle Pass cosmetics lacked.

How to purchase the Fearsome Blaze Thorn Elite in Rainbow Six Siege

The Thorn Elite skin is now available at the in-game shop. Here's how you can purchase it:

Launch Rainbow Six Siege and go to the Shop section from the main menu.

Head to the Uniforms section and scroll down until you see the Thorn Fearsome Blaze bundle.

You can purchase the entire set for 1680 R6 Credits. However, you cannot buy items separately from the Elite Set.

Once purchased, navigate Thorn's Operator preview section and equip her Elite Set from the Appearance tab.

Thorn's Elite skin was leaked in May 2023 alongside the Thunderbird Elite Set, right before the Operation Dread Factor announcement. However, Ubisoft has yet to provide intel on the latter as only one of the two defenders has received their Elite Set in Year 8 Season 2.

Why did Thorn receive a buff with her Elite Set in Rainbow Six Siege?

Ubisoft also took this opportunity to buff Thorn's kit by adding a 1.5x Scope to her primary UZK50GI SMG. This tweak will primarily affect her in-game playstyle, and players should be more likely to incorporate her into their trap composition ahead of Year 8 Season 3. Moreover, her Elite skin will see some action alongside her increased pick rate starting Operation Dread Factor.

The developer has previously taken this approach in Rainbow Six Siege, buffing an Operator by adding an extra piece of equipment to their kit during their Elite Set launch. Soon after, the same Operator saw a nerf as the season progressed.

It took time for the community to realize how Ubisoft pushes its mid-season Operator tweaks. In the past, many fans have complained about these mid-season tweaks as they are solely related to Elite Skin's launch and rarely affect the Siege meta.

Ubisoft has promised a wide range of content in its Year 8 Roadmap for Rainbow Six Siege. With new Operators and maps, fans can expect more unique cosmetics from the developer's pipeline.