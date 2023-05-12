Rainbow Six Siege leaks suggest upcoming Elite skins for Thorn and Thunderbird ahead of Y8S2

The upcoming Rainbow Six Siege season is set to encompass a plethora of content that includes two new Elite Skins for Thorn and Thunderbird. That being said, this information has been leaked by a Twitter user. Siege players were gifted various Elite sets before this, as Ubisoft released excellent sets for Operators like Iana, Maverick, and Finka. With two newer characters also getting an upgraded set of cosmetics, many will be happy to learn they are coming with Operation Dread Factor.

While Ubisoft has shared no official word on these sets, one can assume that these cosmetics will make their way to Siege as most leaks do.

Thorn and Thunderbird Elite skins leaked for upcoming Rainbow Six Siege season

Both Thorn and Thunderbird are Defenders introduced to the game in Year 6. If the leaks were to be believed, Ubisoft waited two years before giving these Operators pretty gorgeous Elite Skins.

The Thunderbird Elite portrays her background perfectly before joining Team Rainbow. Her Elite set animation shows her in a field-medic uniform with tribal looks that she shares from her heritage. The animation itself is pretty great as it shows Thunderbird approaching a crashed Helicopter to rescue someone.

lungu19 @lungu_r6 Y8S2 Thorn and Thunderbird elite skins Y8S2 Thorn and Thunderbird elite skins https://t.co/SsRPmFbUaf

For the Thorn Elite, Ubisoft has given her a rather bespoke treatment. Thorn is given the unique Viking-inspired set coming to Rainbow Six Siege. While Ubisoft has incorporated unique sets like Assassin's Creed and NiER for Flores and Iana, respectively, a history-inspired set is a beautiful take.

The Thorn Elite animation features her attacking enemies with a Viking spear and blocking arrows with a shield. Needless to say, it looks fascinating as the details encompassed in the set are spectacular. Her uniform, alongside her headgear, is also gorgeous.

That being said, both elites will include their own weapon skins for their respective Operators. Those who purchase the Elites can also expect other cosmetic items such as Operator Cards, Weapon Charms, Operator Background, and Attachment skins.

Ubisoft is yet to reveal the Elites for Rainbow Six Siege. However, the upcoming reveal for Operation Dread Factor may have some information to offer alongside the entire season panel.

