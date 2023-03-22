Finka from Rainbow Six Siege receives new elite skin in Year 8 Season 1

Rainbow Six Siege introduced a brand new Elite set for the beloved Operator in Year 8 Season 1. Finka, the Operator from Belarus, finally has her own Elite Skin in Siege years after her release. The European Operator made her entry to the title back in Operation Chimera that came alongside the Outbreak event.

Her main ability is by far one of the most unique ones coming to Siege. Her Adrenal Surge directly injects nano-bots into her allies alongside herself that boost their recoil control while reviving them from a DBNO (down-but-not-out) state.

Her Elite set is a direct representation of her ability and is an exceptional display of the character's strength.

Is Finka Elite skin available in Rainbow Six Siege?

The Finka Elite skin, also known as the QCR EXO PROTOTYPE NHO 2, is now up for grabs in the Rainbow Six Siege Shop. Ubisoft officially announced the Elite set's release with a trailer and mentioned the date as March 21, 2023.

Rainbow Six Siege @Rainbow6Game Finka is ready for anything with the QCR Exo Prototype NH02. The new Elite skin bundle is available now! Finka is ready for anything with the QCR Exo Prototype NH02. The new Elite skin bundle is available now! https://t.co/AJZvJZLqPX

The Elite skin will cost roughly around 1620 R6 Credits. However, Battle Pass owners will receive a 10% discount while purchasing the item. While the Elite skin was leaked a few weeks back with the Test Servers for Operation Commanding Force going live, the player base was unsure if Ubisoft had this animation in mind.

The Finka Elite animation features the Operator lifting rubble to pick up a sci-fi device that works well with her abilities. She uses Adrenaline Surge to boost her strength in the MVP animation, which was a decent touch given by Ubisoft.

All items included in the Finka QCR EXO PROTOTYPE NHO 2 Elite skin

The Elite set features a variety of cosmetics for Finka's weapons and uniform. However, players must be aware that these cosmetics cannot be purchased separately in Rainbow Six Siege. The Elite skin will list the following items for Finka:

QCR EXO PROTOTYPE NHO 2 Elite Headgear (Legendary)

QCR EXO PROTOTYPE NHO 2 Elite Uniform (Legendary)

QCR EXO PROTOTYPE NHO 2 Elite Weapon Skin (Legendary)

QCR EXO PROTOTYPE NHO 2 Elite Weapon Charm (Legendary)

QCR EXO PROTOTYPE NHO 2 Elite Player Card (Legendary)

QCR EXO PROTOTYPE NHO 2 MVP Animation

Once the Elite set is purchased, players will be able to access all the aforementioned items from their loadout. They can also swap out certain cosmetics from the set if desired.

Poll : 0 votes