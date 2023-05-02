Rainbow Six Siege Operation Dread Factor reveal date and more explored

Rainbow Six Siege is set to reveal its brand new season with Operation Dread Factor. Year 8 Season 2 is set to bring various changes for Siege fans, including a new Operator from Sweden. Ubisoft recently announced the Season teaser on their official Twitter handle, sharing the game's dark atmosphere. With Operation Commanding Force nearing its end, fans are excited to see which promising changes from Ubisoft's roadmap make their way into the title.

Commanding Force introduced a brand new Operator, Brava, who brought her Kludge drone into the game and replaced Twitch. However, with Ubisoft promising a new Swedish Operator in the upcoming season, players have a lot to look forward to.

When will Ubisoft reveal Operation Dread Factor for Rainbow Six Siege?

Ubisoft has announced that the season reveal for Operation Dread Factor will be on Sunday, May 14, at 11:30 AM PT / 8:30 CET / 12:00 PM IST. Players can catch the stream live on the official Rainbow Six Twitch handle.

The teaser for the new season featured a simple background with a scary eye and a skull. This does not give fans a lot of insight into the season. Regardless, players can expect a very lethal Operator to come to Rainbow Six Siege with Dread Factor.

What can fans expect from Operation Dread Factor in Rainbow Six Siege?

Ubisoft has promised a lot of content for Year 8 Season 2 on the official Siege roadmap. These included:

Swedish Operator

Shooting Range update

Consulate Map rework

Grim changes (buff)

(buff) Frost changes (rework)

Considering Brava's release in Operation Commanding Force was a game-changer, Siege fans are excited to see the new Operator emerge.

Operator tweaks like the Grim buff will also improve his pickrate in Ranked 2.0 mode, as his gadget can use a few tweaks. The Frost rework is also something to look out for, as her traps will affect the enemy's movement once they pick themselves up. However, the self-revive upon hitting her Welcome Mat is a major change.

Ubisoft has also promised a map rework with the Consulate. This change is one that fans have been anticipating for a while as they have shared their thoughts on the map while playing ranked mode. Rainbow Six Siege Operation Dread Factor is set to bring all these changes into play, as mentioned in the roadmap.

Readers can expect Ubisoft to list all the details regarding Operation Dread Factor in the official reveal. Fans will learn everything regarding the season, including the upcoming Operator and the reworks.

Until then, players can enjoy Operation Commanding Force with Brava and play the all-new Ranked 2.0.

