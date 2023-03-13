Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is a comparatively older title that was released to provide highly tactical gameplay. Ubisoft recently introduced the Year 8 Season 1 update and added Brava to the attacker side’s roster.

The developers shifted the operator meta with the release of Brava. The player base had to adapt and create new strategies on the defender side to protect the objective. The gun attachments were also tweaked, resulting in players switching out primary weapon loadouts.

Let us take a look at the best defender operators for Rainbow Six Siege in Year 8 Season 1.

Note: This is not a Ranked list and the choices can be different for every individual.

Top defending operators in Rainbow Six Siege Commanding Force

Rainbow Six Siege offers a large number of options to both attackers and defenders alongside the freedom to choose their spawn points. The defenders have several abilities that can deny the attackers entry near the objective site. It is important that players understand their role in the match and place their unique gadgets accordingly.

Here is a list of the most effective defender operators to use in Commanding Force.

1) Solis

Solis is one of the latest additions to R6 on the defender side. She is an adept counterintelligence operator who can detect traces of attacker electronics.

The SPEC-IO Electro-Sensor is a great gadget that can reveal the exact location of all the enemy gadgets. Players can activate her unique ability to detect attackers even through walls and launch ambush strategies.

2) Azami

Azami is a unique defender who uses a modified tool to seal gaps in the team’s defense. Her gadget is called Kiba Barrier and can be used to create bulletproof surfaces. She uses a set of Kunai knives that stick to surfaces, expands outwards, and then solidify to create an additional cover. These are great tools to deny entry and create favorable gunfight scenarios in Rainbow Six Siege.

3) Aruni

Aruni is comparatively old in the defender roster but remains one of the top choices. Her gadget can deny the quick egress of the attackers and even force the opponents to exhaust their throwables and even drones. The Surya Gates can only be disabled by shorting it by sacrificing any utility.

Moreover, Aruni has a mechanical arm that can be used to create quick rotations and break hatches.

4) Melusi

Melusi has been an efficient defender since she can utilize her gadget to lower the pace of attackers. The Banshee Sonic Defense gadget can slow the movement speed of opponents in range, making them vulnerable to quick peeks. It also allows the team to reposition themselves from the gathered information and mount up a different defense strategy.

5) Valkyrie

Valkyrie has established herself as an ever-green defender side operator for almost every map and situation. She can deploy three additional Black Eyes which act as wireless cameras and can stick anywhere on the map. Players usually adopt a roaming playstyle with Valkyrie as the operator can watch her back and gather information to take out attackers from different positions.

The introduction of Brava has forced players to pick operators wisely on the defender's side as she can sabotage defender gadgets. The involvement of such variations keeps Rainbow Six Siege leveled and fresh with new ideas. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

