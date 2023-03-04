Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Year 8 update is almost here and will introduce a new operator. Operator Brava will join the attacker side and has a unique ability that rivals Mozzie from the defender side.

Operator selection aside, Rainbow Six Siege is an online multiplayer first-person shooter title that requires graphical stability and clarity. Players have to fine-tune their specific PC hardware settings to make the most out of the game. The graphics settings of such tactical shooters can easily affect players' performance.

Let us look closer at the best Rainbow Six Siege settings for GTX 1660 Super ahead of Year 8.

Rainbow Six Siege best settings on GTX 1660 Super

The Nvidia GTX 1660 Super is a decent graphics card that can run most online multiplayer titles at 1080p 60 Frames Per Second (FPS), although the in-game settings will need a few tweaks. Fortunately, Rainbow Six Siege is a comparatively older title and can run smoothly on the 1660 Super.

Players can secure a quick and competitive advantage over the opposing team by creating a custom profile for their settings. Here are the recommended settings for players running the Nvidia GTX 1660 Super graphics card.

Head to the settings tab and navigate to the Display section in the game.

Display

Resolution: 1920x1080 (select the native resolution of your display device)

Display Mode: Full Screen

Refresh Rate: 144 Hz (select the native refresh rate of your display device)

Aspect Ratio: 16:9 (select the default aspect ratio of your display device)

VSync: Off

Widescreen Letterbox: Off

Field of View: Based on personal and gameplay preference.

Graphics

Overall Quality: Custom

Texture Quality: Low

Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 16x

LOD Quality: High

Shading Quality: Low

Shadow Quality: Medium

Reflection Quality: Low

Ambient Occlusion: Off

Lens Effects: Off

Zoom-in Depth of Field: Subject to player preference.

Anti-Aliasing: FXAA

It is important to remember that these settings for the GTX 1660 Super do not provide the best-looking gameplay. It focuses on increasing frames per second alongside visual clarity for players to spot enemy operators.

Configuring the most efficient graphical settings in online competitive titles like Rainbow Six Siege can give players the extra edge to secure victories. The best way to test the stability of any custom in-game settings is by running the title’s benchmark test.

Players can run the benchmark test in Rainbow Six Siege from the settings menu under the list of options in the Display tab. This will run the title through a short simulation to test the limits of the applied settings and provide a chart with different numbers at the end. These numbers will indicate the overall, average, and highest FPS the new settings can score.

Enthusiasts should always try to balance the FPS numbers by maintaining it close to the monitor's refresh rate to enjoy a smoother experience.

The Year 8 update for Ubisoft's popular shooter is scheduled to go live on March 7, 2023. It will introduce exciting new strategies as Brava is set to debut as the hacker attacker. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

