How to avoid toxicity in Rainbow Six Siege (2023)

Toxicity has been a major issue in Rainbow Six Siege for a while now. Newcomers often complain about the hostility they face from certain veteran players. The learning curve of the tactical shooter is not easy to pick up, and it takes time to learn the ropes.

More often than not, players give up learning the game because of toxic behavior from other players. Ubisoft has devised a few methods in past Seasons to ensure all players have better online interaction. This is where the Reputation system has made its mark with toxicity issues.

How can one enjoy Rainbow Six Siege by avoiding toxicity?

Operation Solar Raid has introduced a brand new Reputation system with its own penalties. It introduces five new Reputation Standings that a player can receive based on various factors. The five standings are as follows:

Dishonorable

Disruptive

Respectable

Esteemed

Exemplary

Dishonorable showcases the lowest Reputation Standings on the list, while Exemplary dictates a player's highest standing. These standings are also related to one's interaction with other players in multiplayer game modes in Rainbow Six Siege.

Players can consider these Reputation Standings as an achievable reward based on their in-game activities. Mentioned below are a few points players can actively follow to have a toxic-free session in Rainbow Six Siege while gaining better Reputation Standings:

Be polite to your teammates and avoid getting reported for griefing or any other activity

Do not abandon games and avoid performing disruptive behavior, especially when losing

Try not to teamkill players unnecessarily

Mute voice and text chats if opponents or teammates are getting toxic

One can easily continue the toxic pattern when joining a game, creating a poor competitive environment. In intense situations where teammates or opponents are toxic, focusing on your game is usually the best decision.

Siege was never an easy title to pick up, especially for newcomers. One needs to commit fairly to learning a few important aspects of Rainbow Six Siege. Surprisingly, that also includes remaining calm during intense situations.

Clutch situations are quite easily the most fun to watch in Siege. That said, it is also difficult to be the person to clutch. Many players quickly take the toxic route in situations where a round is lost or fails to be clutched. Such an attitude ensures a loss even before a match is complete.

Players must understand how to avoid such situations and, most importantly, be helpful to those still learning the many ways to improve at Rainbow Six Siege.

Ubisoft is trying to make the title more balanced and beginner-friendly with every update. However, while newcomers will find ways to learn the ropes, it will take longer than expected.

With the release of Ranked 2.0, the competitive scene for Siege has also seen a shift. The matchmaking will often pair players with different skill ratings in the game, where the newcomer is likely to face toxic behavior. All of this can be avoided by following a decent interaction process to make the community better.

Poll : 0 votes