How to maintain positive reputation standings in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid

Rainbow Six Siege has introduced a brand new Season with a variety of content that helped the title regain ground in the competitive industry. With new Elite skins and limited-time events, Operation Solar Raid has been a fun ride so far. Furthermore, the developers Ubisoft is trying to make the overall competitive experience better than it was.

Eliminating toxicity is the prime goal for the developers, and the new Reputation system takes care of the issue. However, players are still a little confused about how it works. The system introduces five different standings that players can get through their in-game behavior.

To achieve a positive Reputation standing, players must follow a few important rules.

How can players get a Respectable or above Reputation standing in Operation Solar Raid?

Right now, there are a total of five Reputation standings in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid. These include:

Exemplary

Esteemed

Respectable

Disruptive

Dishonorable

With Respectable being neutral, any standing below it is considered negative. To be Respectable and above, players must follow a set of rules to maintain their positive standing. This includes good behavior and communication. Here is what players should do about their positive Reputation:

Avoid being toxic by injuring or killing teammates.

Try not to abandon ranked matches mid-game.

Do not be disrespectful in game chats through voice or text.

Be respectful while calling out, and be polite. Players often report others who come off with a toxic tone.

Avoid bullying in-game. Do not destroy team utility and gadgets.

Rainbow Six Siege's new Reputation system encourages everyone to be a team player in the game. However, eliminating toxicity with this newly introduced system has been a bit rocky so far, with players still grasping the mechanics.

Being toxic and killing teammates is a primary factor that can affect a positive Reputation standing in Rainbow Six Siege. If there is a toxic teammate in the squad, the best choice would be to mute the party. This will help players avoid getting reported, which is also a major reason for a declining Reputation.

Abandoning matches mid-game will also cause the standings to decline. These actions will slowly result in lower in-game earnings and restrict gamers from accessing certain playlists in Rainbow Six Siege. However, once players learn to follow the rules to achieve a positive standing, Ubisoft will reward them with unique in-game prizes and boosted earnings.

The Reputation system is sure to get more updates and tweaks over time. Operation Solar Raid has already provided plenty of options for newcomers to have a fair and competitive experience in Rainbow Six Siege. The Reputation system also shines when paired with the new Ranked 2.0.

Toxicity has been one of Siege's core problems for a while now. Developers have decided to take steps against this issue with the new Reputation system. Although it may come off as confusing at first, players will slowly get the hang of it over time. It does not take a lot to gain a positive standing. Treating others with respect and dignity is all that's needed.

Poll : 0 votes