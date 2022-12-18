Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid: 5 tips to place higher in Ranked 2.0

Rainbow Six Siege's final Season for the year is here, and players have been digging through the content Ubisoft has provided so far. A brand new map with a Colombian Defender has been a treat for the community.

However, the competitive aspect of the tactical shooter is struggling to find its footing. Many players have complained about the Ranked 2.0 system introduced with Solar Raid. Similar to games like Apex Legends, players start from rock bottom as they make their way to the higher ranks.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Things you should know before playing Ranked 2.0 in Rainbow Six Siege

1) Stay consistent

Consistency is key to ranking up, especially in Rainbow Six Siege's Ranked 2.0. As slow as the progression system seems, it is still a climbable ladder. In most instances, players give up early with the thought of climbing from the very bottom of the rank list.

Staying consistent in matches can quickly boost the placement speed while also ensuring gamers land a good ranking before the Season concludes. Rainbow Six Siege ensures players grind a certain amount to achieve a deserving rank.

2) Avoid solo queuing

The rank shift system will now force players to start from rock bottom in the list of ranks in Siege. Every player will be placed in Copper V from now on. There will be no more placement matches or MMR differences.

Now players have the advantage of queuing with players who are genuinely high up on the ladder when it comes to raw skills. Solo queuing will only reduce the chances of ranking up, as matchmaking can be extremely poor. Especially with the hidden skill rating, it is recommended to avoid going solo.

3) Try fragging

The current ranked system rewards players based on their performance as well. While supporting your team through various utilities is a great way to rank up, fragging is also essential to winning ranked matches. Fragging can be done with all Operators, no matter the role.

It is recommended for players to switch up their game if they aren't accustomed to taking the lead on fragging. Getting a few picks in rounds can always be added to the rank points that can help gamers improve and climb the ladder faster.

4) Pick Operators with impact value

Operation Solar Raid brought plenty of content to the table. With a new map in the pool, the meta already looks slightly different than it used to. New Defender Solis has also changed the playstyle of many maps. In this situation, having the correct Operator lineup is recommended.

Picking Operators like Lesion, Jäger, Lion, and Ace can bring great value to the composition. They also deliver huge impacts on rounds where necessary. Flexibility is a key pillar that can win rounds in Rainbow Six Siege.

5) Be patient and don't rush

Ranking up faster early in the Season will be difficult with Ranked 2.0 in Rainbow Six Siege. As there are now five divisions to climb for each rank, climbing the ladder is significantly slower. It is recommended that players don't rush this process and be patient with their ranks.

Since this is the first Season of Ranked 2.0, Siege players must use this as an experimental feature and focus on their own game. With more than two months left in the current Operation, players will have plenty of time to recognize their eligible rankings.

Rainbow Six Siege's Ranked 2.0 is still in an early stage. An overhaul of the competitive rules is a bit overwhelming, even for veteran players, but consistency will help at the end of the day.

