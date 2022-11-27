Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid: Drone cosmetics, ADS movement update, and more

Operation Solar Raid is all set to come to the live servers of Rainbow Six Siege on December 6, 2022. The expansion will be one of the biggest updates that Siege has ever received to date. A brand new map called the Nighthaven Labs will be added to the map pool along with Colombian Operator, Solis.

The expansion is looking forward to bringing a variety of changes for players that will improve the title's quality of life in the longer run. Rainbow Six Siege will receive a plethora of customization options along with new cosmetics. Ubisoft has also planned some global balancing changes with the goal of making the game fairer for everyone.

All of these changes and tweaks will be available right after Operation Solar Raid goes live.

Players will be able to customize their drones in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid for the first time

Ubisoft will be introducing drone skins in Operation Solar Raid. For the first time ever, players will be able to customize their drones with cosmetics. Earlier, only Twitch had the option to pull up the Elite set skin on her drone as it was a part of her bundle.

The Rainbow is Magic limited-time event was the first time ever gamers saw drones with a unique skin design. However, it was only limited to the event as players never had the opportunity to opt for a drone skin. With that being said, Operation Solar Raid will provide the option to do so. A new menu option will be available to access this customization.

ADS movement changes for all Operators

Operator movements have always been a crucial element in the tactical environment of Siege. Prior to the Solar Raid update, each Operator had a different ADS (Aim-down sight) speed based on their armor and speed rating in-game.

However, with the upcoming expansion of Rainbow Six Siege, every single Operator will move at the same speed while aiming down sights regardless of their armor and speed rating.

The main goal of this change is to balance gunfights for all Operators despite their roles and class. Meaning, no Operators will hold an extra advantage over a gunfight because they can swing faster in a PvP match. This will also make players more careful before they engage in a one-on-one against an enemy, as the increased movement will no longer be an ally.

Operator price reduction

Rainbow Six Siege will also decrease certain Operator prices with the upcoming expansion. Ubisoft has been reducing prices for older Operators over the last few seasons. Starting out with Solar Raid, Kali and Wamai will be available for 10,000 Renown or 240 R6 Credits. Aruni on the other hand will be available for 15,000 Renown or 360 R6 Credits.

Lastly, Thorn will be available for 20,000 Renown or 480 R6 Credits. This is usually done to encourage players to try out different Operators and playstyles in Siege.

Rainbow Six Siege is a tactical shooter that promotes and encourages individuals to bring creative playstyles to the table. Trying out different characters is not only a part of expanding skills but also having fun while doing it.

Operation Solar Raid is coming to Rainbow Six Siege with more changes like the Ranked 2.0 and an advanced Reputation System. Players will be excited to see what the future holds for the beloved tactical shooter, as Year 7 is concluding with its final season.

