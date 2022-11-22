Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid: Release date, New Defender, map, and more

Rainbow Six Siege will be releasing Operation Solar Raid as a brand new expansion for the tactical shooter. Hailing from Colombia, Solis will also join the Operator pool as a Defender. Additionally, Ubisoft will be introducing a new map to the pool with Nighthaven Labs.

Rainbow Six Siege @Rainbow6Game



Set a reminder on YouTube and don't miss the full reveal on 21st November at 12:30PM PT / 9:30PM CET! Operation Solar Raid is the biggest new season of #RainbowSixSiege in years!Set a reminder on YouTube and don't miss the full reveal on 21st November at 12:30PM PT / 9:30PM CET! Operation Solar Raid is the biggest new season of #RainbowSixSiege in years! Set a reminder on YouTube and don't miss the full reveal on 21st November at 12:30PM PT / 9:30PM CET!

Fans are eagerly waiting for the Season to drop next month as it will be filled with a plethora of updates that will enhance the shooter's experience. Operation Solar Raid will be the final expansion for Year 7 in Rainbow Six Siege.

Solar Raid will also be receiving quality-of-life and player comfort changes that will be a huge step up for the title.

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid to include several updates

Ubisoft revealed that Operation Solar Raid will arrive on December 6, 2022, for all platforms. The game-changing Season will introduce all the long-awaited features that will include updates like new security measures, crossplay and cross-progression, and a new and improved Battle pass.

The Season will also be extremely special as Ubisoft is planning to completely overhaul the Ranking mode for Rainbow Six Siege. Ranked 2.0 will be the new face of the competitive queue. Before the Season's official release, players can try out the expansion on the official Test Servers from November 21, 2022.

New Defender Solis

Operation Solar Raid will shine a light on the new Defender Solis. She will be bringing her SPEC-IO Electro-Sensor gadget to the table. This will help gather crucial intel for a coordinated strategy.

Solis will be able to clearly analyze and identify Attacker gadgets that will also include drones, breaching devices, and Attacker phones. Upon triggering the cluster scan, Solis will be able to interact with the gadget overlay that will pinpoint the Attacker gadget on her team's screen.

Solis is a two-armor, two-speed Defender. She will carry a P90 SMG that can be swapped with an ITA 12L Shotgun in the primary slot. For secondary, she will have an SMG-11.

Brand new Nighthaven Labs map

The Nighthaven Labs map will be introduced to Rainbow Six Siege with the Operation Solar Raid expansion. It will also be added to all playlists in the Season.

Nighthaven Labs is situated in an off-coast location that ties Kali's origin story in Rainbow Six Siege. Said to be a technological marvel, the map will feature many access points and staircases for players to roam freely.

The navigational flow in Nighthaven Labs will be rather different in comparison to the other maps in Rainbow Six Siege. The unconventional open area designs will force players to carefully navigate the tight rooms of the map.

It is yet to be seen how players will react to the map's design and layout upon official release.

Apart from the main update, Siege fans will also receive brand-new Elite Skins in collaboration with Square Enix. The Elite sets will feature NieR: Automata and Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139... skins for Iana and Maverick that will be available in the in-game store.

Poll : 0 votes