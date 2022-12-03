Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid: How will the new Battle Pass work in Year 7 Season 4?

Year 7 Season 4 will be a huge step forward for Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft has decided to completely reshape certain elements that will help the game in the longer run. It has been seven years since Siege stepped foot in the competitive gaming industry.

Rainbow Six Siege is a special tactical shooter that provides a flexible pathway for players as they make their own plays. The strategy element has been a crucial part of the game, and a lot of it has changed over the years. With that being said, Ubisoft is also leveling up the Battle Pass with the upcoming expansion.

It is by far the most unique approach ever taken for a Battle Pass system and will help players grind for cosmetics in a special pattern.

Exploring the new Battle Pass system in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid

The Battle Pass has evolved with the final Season of Year 7 in Rainbow Six Siege. Players will now have a unique way of completing it and no other game has ever used their pass progression like this.

The new Battle Pass will offer the players a new way to unlock the rewards, and it could prove to be faster than the previous progression system. The new Plan Your Path will allow fans to plan a custom strategy with which they will be able to pick rewards of their interest from the Battle Pass.

Instead of a linear progression system, the new iteration will feature a custom map where the rewards will be scattered across different pathways.

The new Battle Pass progression in Rainbow Six Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

Players can navigate the Battle Pass' map to prioritize a particular set of rewards. For example, if they main a specific Operator that has a set of rewards, they can follow the most efficient path to collect cosmetics for the said character.

Upon leveling up each time, players will earn Battle Pass Tokens. These can be used to unlock Tiles in the pass, and each player may receive exclusive rewards under some of these Tiles. However, premium owners will get more rewards and exclusivity.

Rainbow Six Siege @Rainbow6Game The Battle Pass is evolving with Operation Solar Raid! Unlock the rewards you want faster and easier with the new tactical progression system. The Battle Pass is evolving with Operation Solar Raid! Unlock the rewards you want faster and easier with the new tactical progression system. https://t.co/4qvKoPbWFX

The Barricade icon inside the Battle Pass is a sign of breach. Some of the paths in the pass can be breached through the said Barricades. This can help players quickly collect certain rewards and forge their own pathway.

As always, premium owners will get a lot of benefits upon purchasing the Battle Pass in Rainbow Six Siege. Some of them are as follows:

Access to new seasonal Operator

30% increased Battle Pass progression

10% in-game shop discount

Exclusive Cosmetics from the Battle Pass

Rainbow Six Siege took a unique approach to the Battle Pass system that might change regular progression forever. It is yet to be seen how the community will react to the changes.

Apart from tweaks like the Battle Pass, Operation Solar Raid will also feature huge additions such as the brand new Nighthaven Labs map and a new Colombian Defender named Solis.

Gamers will be eagerly waiting for the expansion to go live on December 6, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes