Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid: New Defender Solis, gadget, loadout, and more

Rainbow Six Siege is all set to introduce a brand new Season with the upcoming expansion, Operation Solar Raid. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the expansion as the Season will also introduce Solis, a new Operator.

Solis is officially confirmed to be a Defender. The past seasons brought some great Operators to Siege, with Sens and Osa being some of the strongest picks on the attack. With Solis, Ubisoft is trying to give the meta a change that the game needs.

Rainbow Six Siege has always thrived in terms of providing a balanced experience between tactics and aggression. The addition of Solis aims to improve that experience.

Solis in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid is an exceptionally powerful Defender

Solis will be the new Defender from Colombia who will make her entry into the Operator pool with Operation Solar Raid in Rainbow Six Siege. She will be a two-speed, two-armor rated Operator, who will excel at relaying information to her team.

Solis' kit is designed in a way that players can comfortably roam with her. This makes her an exceptionally powerful Defender. She will also be a part of Caveira's Squad called Ghosteyes, according to the ongoing Rainbow Six Siege lore.

The SPEC-IO Electro-Sensor gadget

Solis' primary gadget will be called the SPEC-IO Electro-Sensor. It will be a visor that will help detect Attacker devices through walls. The sensor will have the ability to mark and ping opponents' electronic devices.

Rainbow Six Siege @Rainbow6Game



Set a reminder on YouTube and don't miss the full reveal on 21st November at 12:30PM PT / 9:30PM CET! Operation Solar Raid is the biggest new season of #RainbowSixSiege in years!Set a reminder on YouTube and don't miss the full reveal on 21st November at 12:30PM PT / 9:30PM CET! Operation Solar Raid is the biggest new season of #RainbowSixSiege in years! Set a reminder on YouTube and don't miss the full reveal on 21st November at 12:30PM PT / 9:30PM CET!

It will also be able to detect defusers, making it easier to ping the planter in tense situations. While using the sensor, only Solis will be able to detect the gadgets through the walls. In order to communicate with her team, she can use the Z-ping or a microphone.

However, Solis can also pinpoint the gadget locations using the Scan ability that will mark and detect Attacker utilities for everyone on defense. With that being said, Solis' scanner will receive a cooldown for a short period of time.

Solis can be countered by Attackers like Thatcher, who can disable her visor, and IQ, who will be able to counter-detect her through walls as well.

What weapons and secondary gadgets will Solis have?

Solis will have an extremely versatile kit for a Defender with such a strong gadget. The Colombian Operator will have the following weapons in her loadout:

Primary

P90 SMG

ITA12 Shotgun

Primary weapons can be swapped for each other.

Secondary

SMG-11

Solis will have the following secondary gadgets that can be swapped with each other in the pick phase:

Bulletproof Camera

Impact Grenades

Players will be able to unlock Solis with the upcoming expansion of Rainbow Six Siege. Operation Solar Raid will also introduce a brand new map called the Nighthaven labs.

Rainbow Six Siege @Rainbow6Game



Set a reminder and tune-in live at 12:30PM PT / 9:30PM CET. Information is your best weapon. Learn more about the new gadget coming to #RainbowSixSiege during the full reveal of Operation Solar Raid on Monday, November 21!Set a reminder and tune-in live at 12:30PM PT / 9:30PM CET. Information is your best weapon. Learn more about the new gadget coming to #RainbowSixSiege during the full reveal of Operation Solar Raid on Monday, November 21!Set a reminder and tune-in live at 12:30PM PT / 9:30PM CET.

The expansion will be filled with updates and other quality-of-life changes that will serve as betterment for the game in the long run. The final season of Rainbow Six Siege Year 7 will also bring competitive changes like the Ranked 2.0 along with the new Reputation Section Changes.

Fans can expect the new season to drop on December 6, 2022. Till then, Siege enthusiasts will be able to enjoy the season prior to its official release through Test Servers from November 21, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes